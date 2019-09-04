2019 New York Comic Con Schedule: Find Out When Your Favorite Shows are Taking Over

New York Comic Con (NYCC), running from Oct. 3-6 out of New York’s Javits Convention Center, will have TV fans covered with a wide array of sneak-peeks, screenings and exciting cast panels for today’s most popular shows. Raunchy animated comedy “Big Mouth” from Netflix will kick off the long weekend with a teaser of its forthcoming third season, followed by a panel with series co-creator and voice actor Nick Kroll, among other cast members. The week-long event will also feature the premiere of the fifth season of Starz’s “Outlander,” exclusive sneak-peeks of the upcoming season of TBS’ “Snowpiercer” and a special panel from “Full Frontal” star Samantha Bee as she teases her forthcoming film “Election: 2020.”

Thursday, Oct. 3

Big Mouth (5:30 p.m., Javits Convention Center – Mainstage) Kroll, along with additional cast and executive producers still to be announced, will offer a sneak peek into the animated comedy’s forthcoming third season through clips from the show, as well as commentary during a moderated Q&A.

Friday, Oct. 4

All Elite Wrestling (4:15 p.m., Javits Convention Center – Room 1A10) TNT’s “All Elite Wrestling” stars Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Brandi Rhodes and more will talk about what to expect from WarnerMedia’s new professional wrestling league, whose matches will begin airing live on Oct. 2. The league, which includes a diverse roster of wrestlers, will compete in different cities across the country each week, promising to bring a new spirit and freshness to the sport.

Impractical Jokers (6:15 p.m., Javits Center – Main Stage) “Impractical Jokers” stars Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano will take the stage with Jameela Jamil to talk about their journey from being high school best friends to stars in their own hidden-camera prank show on TBS. In addition to talking about their new season, and forthcoming 200th episode, the group will also show behind-the-scenes clips and introduce the audience to their new game show “The Misery Index.”

Daybreak (6:45 p.m., Javits Convention Center – Mainstage) Netflix will premiere their brand new post-acocolyptic series “Daybreak” during a panel that includes cast members Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley and Gregory Kasyan. The genre-bending series follows a group of high schoolers, all part of their own respective cliques, as they battle to survive a nuclear blast on the night of homecoming.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Snowpiercer (12:00 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom) The stacked panel, featuring “Snowpiercer” stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg and showrunner Graeme Manson, will offer exclusive footage from the debut season of the sci-fi thriller, which is set to premiere this spring.

Lost in Space (2:00 p.m., Javits Convention Center – Mainstage) The rebooted sci-fi series for Netflix will offer an early look at the forthcoming second season through a panel with cast members still to be announced.

Tacoma FD (3:00 p.m., Javits Convention Center – Room 1A21) Series creators and actors Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, along with their co-stars Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison will reveal behind-the-scenes stories and what to expect from their TruTV comedy’s second season.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (4:30 p.m., Javits Convention Center – Room 1A10) The late-night comedian will return to NYCC for the first time in four years to tease her forthcoming special, “Election: 2020,” set to premiere next year.

Outlander (5:30 p.m., The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden) Cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan LaCroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy and David Berry, along with novelist Diana Gabaldon, will discuss the upcoming season of the Starz series. The latest installment of the time travel series finds the Fraser family fighting for their family and the home they’ve built for themselves on Fraser’s Ridge.