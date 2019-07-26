‘Now Apocalypse’ Canceled After One Season at Starz

Starz has canceled “Now Apocalypse” after just one season.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday. “’Now Apocalypse’ is a great show, as we all know it’s been a really good experiment, but we have made the decision not to bring it back,” said Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch.

The series, created by Gregg Araki, was described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses (Avan Jogia) and his friends Carly (Kelli Berglund), Ford (Beau Mirchoff), and Severine (Roxane Mesquida), who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app adventures, Ulysses’ foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy going on, or is he just smoking too much weed?

Araki co-wrote each episode with Karley Sciortino, creator and host of “Slutever” on Viceland. Araki also executive produced along with Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs.

The series was never able to find a substantial audience nor much love from the critics. Variety’s Daniel D’Addario wrote in his review of the series, “‘Now Apocalypse’…pushes its tone of oddity to what will likely be the limits of many viewers’ patience, bringing several amiable performances to bear on a story that feels like a warmed-over rehash of sharper material.”