‘NOS4A2’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

AMC has renewed “NOS4A2” for a second season.

The news was announced during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con and ahead of the Season 1 finale. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and is slated to air in 2020.

The series, which is based on the 2013 Joe Hill novel of the same name. It centers on Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things.

This ability puts her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

The series also stars Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“This otherworldy series makes remarkable work of Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel, deftly helmed by Jami O’Brien and with captivating performances by Zachary Quinto and Ashley Cummings and the rest of the talented cast,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “’NOS4A2’ has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut and we are ready to jump right back in to this story for season two.”

“NOS4A2” is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. The series is executive produced by Hill, O’Brien, and Lauren Corrao.