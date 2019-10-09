BAFTA LA Selects Norman Lear for Excellence in Television Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles has selected Norman Lear as the recipient of the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television.

He will be honored at the Britannia Awards ceremonies on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Previously announced honorees are Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jane Fonda, Jordan Peele, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Norman Lear is one of the most inspirational and legendary producers in Hollywood, continually proving that age is just a number with his ability to entertain global audiences for decades and accomplish career milestones at the age of 97,” said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. “Throughout his prolific career, the multi-hyphenate has revolutionized the industry, spearheading socially relevant programming and ultimately shaping the trajectory of television.”

Lear, 97, has no plans to retire. His production banner, ACT III, has a first look deal with Sony Pictures Television. He serves as executive producer to “One Day at a Time,” recently resurrected for a fourth season by PopTV and CBS after a three season run on Netflix. He also executive produced and co-hosted “Live in Front of a Studio Audience…,” which won an Emmy for outstanding variety special.

Lear produced “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford and Son” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.” He is a 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree; a recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 1999, the Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016; and a member of the inaugural group of inductees to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1984. He has won five Primetime Emmy Awards.