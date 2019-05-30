‘Normal People’ Series Based on Sally Rooney Novel Ordered at Hulu

Hulu has issued a straight to series order for “Normal People,” based on the best-selling Sally Rooney novel, Variety has learned.

The first six episodes of the 12-episode, half-hour drama will be directed by “Room” helmer Lenny Abrahamson, while the last six will be directed by Hettie McDonald.

“As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of ‘Normal People.’ I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story on screen,” said Sally Rooney.

“Normal People” tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, Connell is well-liked and popular, while Marianne is lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal.

The series, which will star Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and TV newcomer Paul Mescal as Connell, hails from Element Pictures, in association with BBC Three.

“From the moment we read ‘Normal People’ we were smitten. This anatomy of a will-they-or-won’t-they romance perfectly and uniquely captures the highs and lows of young true love. With our incredible partners Lenny, Sally, Alice, Mark, Element and the BBC Three we can’t wait to bring the beloved novel to life and share the series with the world,” said Beatrice Springborn, VP of content development at Hulu in a statement.

Rooney is adapting alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, and Anna Ferguson will executive produce for Element Pictures. Rooney and Abrahamson will also serve as EPs. Endeavour Content will serve as the international distributor. The series goes into production next week in Dublin, and will premiere in 2020.