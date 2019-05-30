×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Normal People’ Series Based on Sally Rooney Novel Ordered at Hulu

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey, Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Hulu has issued a straight to series order for “Normal People,” based on the best-selling Sally Rooney novel, Variety has learned.

The first six episodes of the 12-episode, half-hour drama will be directed by “Room” helmer Lenny Abrahamson, while the last six will be directed by Hettie McDonald.

“As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of ‘Normal People.’ I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story on screen,” said Sally Rooney.

“Normal People” tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, Connell is well-liked and popular, while Marianne is lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal.

Related

The series, which will star Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and TV newcomer Paul Mescal as Connell, hails from Element Pictures, in association with BBC Three.

“From the moment we read ‘Normal People’ we were smitten.  This anatomy of a will-they-or-won’t-they romance perfectly and uniquely captures the highs and lows of young true love. With our incredible partners Lenny, Sally, Alice, Mark, Element and the BBC Three we can’t wait to bring the beloved novel to life and share the series with the world,” said Beatrice Springborn, VP of content development at Hulu in a statement.

Rooney is adapting alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, and Anna Ferguson will executive produce for Element Pictures. Rooney and Abrahamson will also serve as EPs. Endeavour Content will serve as the international distributor. The series goes into production next week in Dublin, and will premiere in 2020.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • 'Normal People' Series Based on Sally

    'Normal People' Series Based on Sally Rooney Novel Ordered at Hulu

    Hulu has issued a straight to series order for “Normal People,” based on the best-selling Sally Rooney novel, Variety has learned. The first six episodes of the 12-episode, half-hour drama will be directed by “Room” helmer Lenny Abrahamson, while the last six will be directed by Hettie McDonald. “As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, [...]

  • Former WGAW president Christopher Keyser

    Christopher Keyser Pact With Endeavor Content Draws Criticism Amid WGA-Agency Battle

    Amid the legal battle between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood largest talent agencies, eyebrows are being raised as a leader of the effort to reform the guild’s rules about agency practices is in the process of a shopping a new series co-produced by Endeavor Content. Christopher Keyser is a veteran showrunner who is [...]

  • Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    Small-Screen Outfits Burst at Seams With Big Ambition

    It isn’t often that costumes get a direct shout-out in a TV show title. But then there’s Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a singing competition series in which contestants all wore mascot-sized creature costumes, including full headpieces, to disguise themselves in front of a panel of judges. “Singer” became broadcast’s biggest mid-season hit. So all due [...]

  • Fosse Verdon TV Show

    TV Production Designers Overcome Limited Budgets With Imagination

    Sets crafted for television have not traditionally been known for their glamour, says “Fosse/Verdon” (FX) production designer Alex DiGerlando. “TV was always about characters interacting, and sets were something to fill the background,” he notes. “You got close-up and medium shots and you needed some kind of background to make it feel not random. To [...]

  • Greg Meidel Boards Judge Judy Sheindlin's

    Greg Meidel Boards Judge Judy Sheindlin's Production Company

    “Queen Bee Productions,” the production banner co-founded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, has brought on former Twentieth Television president Greg Meidel, Variety has learned.  In his new role, Meidel will oversee all broadcast, cable and direct to consumer content and distribution for the company, while also participating in the development of new content as a co-executive producer. “Greg [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad