×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Plots July Debut for ‘Evening News’ With Norah O’Donnell

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine. Shot in Studio 57 @ CBS Broadcast Center in NYC. Photographer: Michele Crowe/CBS
CREDIT: Michele Crowe/CBS

In less than a month, Norah O’Donnell will start delivering the headlines at “CBS Evening News” – and, most likely, generating a few of her own.

CBS News plans to launch a re-tooled “CBS Evening News” anchored by O’Donnell on July 15th, part of the network’s ambitious plans to overhaul its morning and evening standbys and get more competitive with rivals. She will be just the second woman at CBS News to lead the venerable program solo and will play an instrumental role in a big bet by the network, which plans to move O’Donnell and the program to Washington, D.C. from New York City at some point in the fall.

The network offered a peek at how it will position O’Donnell’s tenure behind the evening-news desk Sunday evening with a promo that aired during “60 Minutes.”

O’Donnell “has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News’ president and senior executive producer, in a prepared statement. “She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”

Related

O’Donnell will shoulder a burden carried by several of her predecessors. Despite the program’s vaunted history – it has been anchored over the decades by some of the industry’s most notable personae, ranging from Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather to Katie Couric – the show has been mired in third place for years, well behind ABC’s leading “World News Tonight” and NBC’s “NBC Nightly News.”

For the five days between June 10 and June 14, ABC’s “World News” captured an average of more than 1.46 million viewers between 25 and 54 – the demographic most coveted by advertisers in news programming. “NBC Nightly News” lured an average of nearly 1.43 million, while “CBS Evening News” attracted an average of 987,000. The CBS evening newscast has been led by fill-in anchors since Jeff Glor, the program’s previous anchor, signed off in May. The CBS evening program also lags its rivals in terms of overall audience. In the same time period, “CBS Evening News” captured an average of 5.16 million viewers, compared with nearly 6.88 million for “NBC Nightly News” and 7.73 million for “World News.”

CBS News executives expect the move to the nation’s capital approximately a year before the 2020 presidential election to lend the program new gravitas and relevance. The program “will embody urgency, truth and original reporting,” said Kim Godwin, executive vice president of news at CBS News, in a statement. She will serve  executive-in-charge/executive producer for the broadcast while it is based in New York.

Being in place in the nation’s capital will give CBS News the chance to help explain the factors that drive many of the most important national issues of the day, O’Donnell told Variety in May.  “That’s where everything from the Korea trade deal to the prices for milk farmers in Iowa gets decided,” she explained at the time, adding: “We are going to turn on the engines” behind the network’s newsgathering efforts.

She has vast experience as a national correspondent across two different networks, serving as a correspondent covering the White House and Congress for NBC News and as CBS’ News chief White House correspondent. She joined “CBS This Morning” in 2012, helping to spur a new and more competitive era in morning programming at the network, which has over the years struggled to launch a rival distinctive from NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

O’Donnell has not been sitting idle since she left “CBS This Morning” to prepare for her new role. She has landed interviews with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in recent weeks, and her reports were distributed across multiple CBS News programs. She has also spent time visiting local TV stations that will help generate audiences for the revamped “Evening News,” including Boston’s WBZ, a CBS-owned outlet, and Washington D.C.’s WUSA, owned by Tenga Inc.

CBS News will also stream its new “CBS Evening News” at 10 p.m. eastern each weeknight on CBSN, its streaming-video outlet.

O’Donnell will also serve as managing editor of “CBS Evening News” and will be CBS’ lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights. She will continue as a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine.

    CBS Plots July Debut for 'Evening News' With Norah O'Donnell

    In less than a month, Norah O’Donnell will start delivering the headlines at “CBS Evening News” – and, most likely, generating a few of her own. CBS News plans to launch a re-tooled “CBS Evening News” anchored by O’Donnell on July 15th, part of the network’s ambitious plans to overhaul its morning and evening standbys [...]

  • Roseanne Barr, Andrew Dice Clay Announce

    Roseanne Barr, Andrew Dice Clay Announce ‘Mr. and Mrs. America’ Comedy Tour

    Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay announced a new comedy tour Sunday called “Mr. And Mrs. America.” In preparation for the show, Clay told Fox News that the pair was inspired by the current national obsession with political discourse in addition to the alleged policing of comedians’ language. “She’s a comic because she’s wacky. I’ve [...]

  • Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman

    Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman in Medically Induced Coma

    Reality star Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma, Duane Chapman has confirmed on Twitter. Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, shared the news Sunday by linking to a Hawaii news article, which shared the details of Beth Chapman’s hospital admittance. According to the article, she was admitted to the ICU [...]

  • Thomas Schlamme DGA

    Thomas Schlamme Re-Elected President of Directors Guild

    Veteran TV director Thomas Schlamme has been re-elected president of the Directors Guild of America for a two-year term. Schlamme was selected by the acclamation of 155 delegates at the DGA’s convention on Saturday at DGA headquarters in Los Angeles. DGA presidents typically serve for two two-year terms, as did Schlamme’s predecessor Paris Barclay. The [...]

  • Years and Years

    TV Review: 'Years and Years'

    Give HBO’s latest drama six hours of your time, and it’ll tell you the story of the 21st century. That’s the promise made by “Years and Years,” which airs on the cabler starting June 24 after a run on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The first episode begins in May 2019, and subsequent installments [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Battle With Talent Agents to Impact Writers Guild Elections

    The current impasse between the Writers Guild of America and the industry’s largest talent agencies will resonate in the WGA’s September elections. Many of the key players in the agency dispute have become candidates in the contest. David A. Goodman, who has become the public voice of the guild during the bitter standoff, is running [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad