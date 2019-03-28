×
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Producer Nora Smith Sets Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox

Animation producer Nora Smith has signed a multiyear overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, she will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer of “Bob’s Burgers” alongside creator and showrunner Loren Bouchard. Smith’s deal is the fourth that Twentieth TV has announced since the studio joined the Walt Disney Company last week, after “Pretty Little Liars” producer I. Marlene King,“Daredevil” creator Drew Goddard, and “Fresh Off the Boat” executive producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar all inked deals.

“Nora is an amazing talent and we are so excited to build upon our relationship with her,” said Twentieth TV Animation EVP Marci Proietto. “She’s extremely collaborative and loved by anyone who gets to work with her. I’ve watched her grow from a staff writer in season 1 of ‘Bob’s’ into an incredible creative force. But most of all, I’m so proud of all she’s accomplished and happy that we will be in business with her for many years to come.”

Smith will also serve as an EP on Bouchard’s upcoming Apple animated series “Central Park,” which she co-created with him and Josh Gad. She previously worked on Loren’s Adult Swim series “Lucy: The Daughter of the Devil,” and has co-written the “Bob’s Burgers” feature film, which is set to hit the big screen in July, 2020.

Smith is repped by WME.

  Nora Smith 20th Century Fox TV

    'Bob's Burgers' Producer Nora Smith Sets Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox

    Animation producer Nora Smith has signed a multiyear overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned. Under the deal, she will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer of "Bob's Burgers" alongside creator and showrunner Loren Bouchard. Smith's deal is the fourth that Twentieth TV has announced since the studio joined the Walt Disney Company

