Noel Fisher to Return for 'Shameless' Season 10

Erin Nyren

CREDIT: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Showtime got a bit creative Thursday in announcing the return of Noel Fisher for “Shameless'” tenth season, staging a “Twitter hack” to make it appear that fans of the series had taken over “Shameless'” social media account.

The account’s name was edited to read “Shameless will return with NOEL FISHER,” and the profile photo was replaced with an image of Fisher holding a fist up with “F—” inscribed on his knuckles. The cover photo was also changed to a compilation shot of several photos of Fisher from the series, along with the banner “Bring Back Mickey” — Fisher’s character on the show.

Viewers last saw Mickey in season 8, when he appeared as the cellmate of Cameron Monaghan’s character, Ian, after Ian was sent to jail for his role in blowing up a van as part of a protest against conversion therapy. Mickey, last seen in season 7, was supposed to be in Mexico after fleeing federal agents, but had instead cut a deal to to serve his time. He did not appear in season 9.

In January, it was confirmed Monaghan would be returning for season 10 after he previously announced he would be leaving the series after season 9. The same announcement was not made for Fisher, however, leaving “Shameless” fans in the lurch.

Monaghan acknowledged the news on Twitter.

“Glad we could finally say it: Welcome back to #Shameless, Noel Fisher. Missed you, my friend.”

