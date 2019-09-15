×

‘No Good Nick’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

No Good Nick” has been canceled at Netflix after only a single season, which was split into two parts, Variety has confirmed.

Created and executive produced by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, the multi-camera comedy starred Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin as Liz and Ed, a hyper-competitive career mom and lovable but dorky “fun dad,” respectively, who unwittingly welcome 13-year-old Nick — short for Nicole (Siena Agudong) — into their family of four before realizing she is a street-smart con artist with a secret agenda.

Nick has infiltrated the family with the intention to get revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. But as Nick gets to know the family, she will find compassion for them and will struggle with whether or not she can ultimately go through with the plan.

Kalama Epstein and Lauren Lindsey Donzis also starred. The series received a 20-episode order in Sept. 2018. The first 10 episodes of the series, or part 1, were released on April 15, followed by the second 10 on Aug. 5.

Hart is best known for her starring role in the Nickelodeon series “Clarissa Explains It All.” She also starred in shows like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Melissa & Joey.” Meanwhile Astin has been a favorite at the streamer in the last year after starrin in Season 2 of “Stranger Things.” He is known for his role in the “Lord of the Rings” film franchise as well as films like “Rudy” and “The Goonies.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • 'No Good Nick' Canceled After One

    'No Good Nick' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    “No Good Nick” has been canceled at Netflix after only a single season, which was split into two parts, Variety has confirmed. Created and executive produced by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, the multi-camera comedy starred Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin as Liz and Ed, a hyper-competitive career mom and lovable but dorky “fun dad,” [...]

  • Hailee SteinfeldTribeca TV Festival 2019 Presents

    Hailee Steinfeld Announces New Single Tied to Apple TV Plus' 'Dickinson'

    Actress, singer and producer Hailee Steinfeld is set to release a new single entitled “Afterlife” on Sept. 19, a track she created for her upcoming Apple TV Plus series,”Dickinson.” “This is a song I’m incredibly proud of, and I feel like after embodying this character, I have a more fearless approach to my writing,” Steinfeld [...]

  • Rachel Bloom

    Rachel Bloom Announces Pregnancy After Emmy Win

    “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom made a special announcement after winning her Emmy for best original music and lyrics — she is pregnant. Bloom announced the news backstage on Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She joked she had planned to reveal the news on Instagram but that doing it at the Emmys was even [...]

  • EVIL is a psychological mystery that

    TV Review: 'Evil'

    In its pilot installment, CBS’s new drama “Evil” delves into that which may lie beyond the rationally explicable. And the show itself represents something almost supernatural by 2019 standards, too: A well-made hour fueled by chemistry between its leads and a strong idea of itself. On the basis of its debut outing, which screened at [...]

  • Emmy Awards Placeholder

    Creative Arts Emmys: 'Free Solo,' 'Queer Eye' Among Big Winners on Night 1 (Full List)

    “Free Solo,” “Queer Eye,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Saturday Night Live” were among the big winners Saturday after the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. “Free Solo,” the National Geographic feature documentary that already claimed the Oscar earlier this year, lead the field on the [...]

  • Gary Cole, Christina Anthony, Tika Sumpter,

    'Mixed-ish' Team on Why 'All Stories About "Others" Are Necessary'

    The producers and cast of “Mixed-ish” are not out to tell a singular black and white story — but one that showcases and celebrates all shades in between. “It’s important for me across the board in all of my work to talk about ‘otherness’ and identity and real, grounded characters,” showrunner Karin Gist told Variety [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad