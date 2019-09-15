‘No Good Nick’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“No Good Nick” has been canceled at Netflix after only a single season, which was split into two parts, Variety has confirmed.

Created and executive produced by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, the multi-camera comedy starred Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin as Liz and Ed, a hyper-competitive career mom and lovable but dorky “fun dad,” respectively, who unwittingly welcome 13-year-old Nick — short for Nicole (Siena Agudong) — into their family of four before realizing she is a street-smart con artist with a secret agenda.

Nick has infiltrated the family with the intention to get revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. But as Nick gets to know the family, she will find compassion for them and will struggle with whether or not she can ultimately go through with the plan.

Kalama Epstein and Lauren Lindsey Donzis also starred. The series received a 20-episode order in Sept. 2018. The first 10 episodes of the series, or part 1, were released on April 15, followed by the second 10 on Aug. 5.

Hart is best known for her starring role in the Nickelodeon series “Clarissa Explains It All.” She also starred in shows like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Melissa & Joey.” Meanwhile Astin has been a favorite at the streamer in the last year after starrin in Season 2 of “Stranger Things.” He is known for his role in the “Lord of the Rings” film franchise as well as films like “Rudy” and “The Goonies.”