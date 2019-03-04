×
‘No Activity’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS All Access

Will Thorne

"Night 35" -- Episode 101 -- Pictured (l-r): Tim Meadows as Detective Tolbeck; Patrick Brammall as Detective Cullen of the CBS All Access series NO ACTIVITY. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS ÃÂ© 2017 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Trae Patton

Cop comedy “No Activity” has been renewed for a third season at CBS All Access, Variety has learned.

The show, based on the Australian series of the same name, was the first original comedy series to launch on CBS’ streaming service when it debuted in 2017.

Its second season found detectives Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) back in the squad car together, as they stake out the seedy underbelly of a cockfighting ring, while their police department was rocked by a massive corruption scandal. Season two featured a host of guest stars including Jessica Alba, Allison Bell, Joe Manganiello, Sunita Mani, Nasim Pedrad, Amy Sedaris and J.K. Simmons.

“We are so excited to welcome back our favorite cops for a third season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content for CBS All Access. “Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, along with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, just keep outdoing themselves. ‘No Activity’ is a master class in proving that while our characters may be bored, they are never boring.”

“No Activity” centers around two low-level cops who have spent way too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall. Season Two executive producers included Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Jason Burrows and Joe Hardesty, with Nina Pedrad co-executive producing. As in previous seasons, Trent O’Donnell will direct all episodes.

CBS All Access is making a push to expand its originals slate, with the notable upcoming addition of Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reimagining, which begins streaming April 1.

