Hulu Greenlights ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Starring Nicole Kidman, Elizabeth Holmes Series Starring Kate McKinnon

CREDIT: Shayan Asgharnia/Taylor Jewell

Hulu has given out series orders to the dramas “Nine Perfect Strangers” starring Nicole Kidman and “The Dropout,” with Kate McKinnon attached to play Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Nine Perfect Strangers” is based on the book of the same name by “Pretty Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. The series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The series reunites a large chunk of the team behind the HBO adaptation of “Big Little Lies.” Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea attached along with “Big Little Lies” creator and executive producer David E. Kelley. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners on “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Kidman, Papandrea, and Kelley are also collaborating on the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing.”

Related

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will executive produce via Made Up Stories. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce for Blossom Films. Moriarty, Kelley, and Butterworth will also executive produce. This is also the latest project from Blossom Films, Made Up Stories, and Endeavor Content. “Nine Perfect Strangers” is expected to debut on Hulu in late 2020.

Turning to “The Dropout,” it was reported in April that Hulu was close to a series order on the project with “SNL” standout McKinnon in the lead role as well as executive producing. The limited series is based on the ABC News podcast on the rise and fall of Holmes and her company, Theranos. The series will explore what caused the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, once heralded as “the next Steve Jobs,” to lose everything in the blink of an eye.

The producing team behind the ABC News podcast — Rebecca Jarvis, host and chief business, technology and economics correspondent for ABC News, Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson — will executive produce along with McKinnon. The series hails from Fox Searchlight Television and is the studio’s first project since announcing the creation of the television division in April 2018.

