Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson Renew FX Overall Deal

Brad Simpson Nina Jacobson
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are keeping their Color Force production banner at FX Productions, with the producers signing a new four-year overall deal with the company.

“Our creative collaboration with Nina and Brad has been rewarding, not just in the rich and growing catalogue of event and signature series they’ve helped produce for FX, but on a personal level as great friends and colleagues,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions. “They have a natural instinct for captivating stories and the skill to bring them to life on screen. We are honored to continue our partnership for another four years.”

Jacobson and Simpson currently serve as executive producers on the hit FX drama series “Pose,” for which they are nominated for the Emmy for best drama series. In all, Season 1 of “Pose” is nominated for seven Emmy Awards and was recently renewed for a third season.

“Seven years ago we sat in a room with John Landgraf and his team and decided to make our television home at FX,” said Jacobson and Simpson. “We had no idea we were about to enter a time of great upheaval in the television landscape. During this time, FX’s commitment to quality and creative freedom has remained a constant. They understand and appreciate the value of non-writing producers. The trust and respect we share is something we have never taken for granted. We are thrilled to keep creating with them.”

Jacobson and Simpson are also executive producers on the hit FX anthology series “American Crime Story.” The first installment, “The People v. OJ Simpson,” won nine Emmy Awards out of 22 nominations. The second installment, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” won seven Emmys out of 19 nominations. Both seasons won the award for best limited series. The third season, which will focus on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and the Monica Lewinsky scandal, is set to air in Sept. 2020.

They are also currently in pre-production on the drama series “Y,” based on the graphic novel series “Y: The Last Man.” That project was ordered to series at FX back in February, with Eliza Clark now serving as showrunner. 

Jacobson and Simpson are repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

