×

‘Game of Thrones’: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on What Has and Hasn’t Changed in Jaime Lannister

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is one of the few cast members of the HBO megahit to play a character, Jaime Lannister, that survives all the way from the start of the show to the eighth and final season. With the end of the series in sight, the Danish actor reveals what the show has meant to him and what he plans to do next, including, he hopes, a trip to “Alabama, Greenland.”

Jaime has had one of the most compelling character arcs on “Game of Thrones.” How would you describe his journey?
Well, he had an eventful eight years, 10 years [counting hiatuses]. I think “change” would be one word. He had to adapt and in many ways rediscover his identity. At the same time there is the core of what’s left of his dedication to his partner in life, Cersei. He says in episode one, “The things I do for love,” and then he does something truly horrific. That is still at his core, I think — that he will do anything for the people close to him.

What have been the best and worst things about working on “Game of Thrones”?
I think working with an amazing group of people, especially on an experience as strange as this, is the best, and I will miss seeing all of these people. As an actor, I’ve never worked on anything this long. Families have formed on this show. People have gotten married and divorced. Kids have been born. It has been quite something. … And then the worst of “Game of Thrones”? I think it was all of the not knowing. The first three seasons I knew where I was going. Then once we got off the books, [executive producers] Dan [D.B. Weiss] and David [Benioff] and the writers had to carve their own way — and of course everyone wanted to know what happened next. So they made the very sensible decision not to tell anyone at all. That was really the worst part. And if that’s the worst part, then it’s not too bad.

Related

What have been the toughest moments to film?
I find the little scenes are always the hardest. Like in the dragon pit meeting scene [in the Season 7 finale]. That took eight days to shoot because there was so much coverage, and I find that really challenging because you have to stay focused, you have to be there for each other. And it was hot in that dragon pit. You have to be there, and if your close-up is on day seven and everyone is exhausted, that’s hard. But if you have a two-hander or three-hander with great words, that’s just fun.

What would you like the show’s legacy to be?
Let’s talk about that in 10 years’ time. But I hope that people love it because it’s entertaining. You actually feel like you can identify with these people even though they’re in this weird world of Westeros. … It never ceases to amaze me that this show has traveled so far. I think if before someone explained to you what this show was, I don’t think you’d ever think it was going to be the biggest show in the world.

What’s next for you? Do you have a passion project?
I’m going to Canada to shoot a movie called “The Silencing.” Then in the fall I’m going to do a play at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. I’m doing “Macbeth.” Then hopefully next year, I’ve got a script set in Greenland. It’s called “Alabama, Greenland.” That’s a passion project, so hopefully I can find someone with some dollars to spare who will fund it, but we’ll see.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    How 'Game of Thrones' Composer Told Jon and Daenerys' Love Story Through Music

More TV

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    As Writers and Agents Dig in Their Heels, Hollywood Wonders Who Will Blink First

    Can Hollywood function without writers’ agents doing its behind-the-scenes bidding? The industry is about to find out. The battle between the largest talent agencies and the Writers Guild of America went nuclear on the evening of April 12 as negotiations broke down and the guild issued a directive to members to fire their representatives. As of April 15, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Hires 7Park for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Viewership Data

    SAG-AFTRA has tapped 7Park Data Media and Entertainment to provide previously unavailable viewership data for titles on leading streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. The performers union announced the partnership Tuesday, two days after its national board launched the process of crafting a proposal for a successor deal to its master contract covering [...]

  • Game of Thrones Premiere

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Series Launch Earns Ratings Record for Sky U.K.

    The struggle for the Iron Throne has captivated viewers in the U.K., with the launch of the final “Game of Thrones” season garnering 3.4 million viewers in overnights for Sky. That was the pay-TV service’s biggest overnight audience ever, and puts the new installment well on track to set an overall ratings record for Sky, [...]

  • Netflix Nabs Its First Animated Series

    Netflix Picks Up Its First Animated Series From Africa, 'Mama K's Team 4'

    Netflix is adding to its growing slate of African content with its first original animated series, “Mama K’s Team 4,” produced by South Africa’s award-winning Triggerfish Animation Studios and British kids’ and family entertainment production company CAKE. The series follows four teenage girls living in a futuristic version of Lusaka, Zambia, who are recruited by [...]

  • Game of Thrones Game of Phones

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Answers Confused Fans' Questions for Kimmel's 'Game of Phones'

    Need help remembering the plot points of past “Game of Thrones” seasons? Jimmy Kimmel has you covered. On Monday night’s episode of “Kimmel Live,” cast members from “Game of Thrones” assembled for a sketch advertising a service called “Game of Phones,” in which viewers can telephone “Thrones” actors with questions for their characters. Sophie Turner, [...]

  • Jon Robin Baitz'Other Desert Cities' play

    Writer Jon Robin Baitz Defies WGA Order to Fire Agent, Slams Guild Leadership

    Outspoken playwright and TV writer Jon Robin Baitz has become the first WGA member to openly challenge the guild’s directive that members fire their talent agents. Baitz penned a letter to WGA leaders explaining his refusal to sever ties with his representatives at CAA, praising Bryan Lourd, Joe Cohen and others for sticking by him [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Georgia Engel, 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Star, Dies at 70

    Georgia Engel, who played the soft-spoken Georgette Baxter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Friday in Princeton, N.J. She was 70. John Quilty, Engel’s friend and executor, told the The New York Times that the cause of death is unknown, as Engel was a Christian Scientist who did not consult doctors. Engel was Emmy nominated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad