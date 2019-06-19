×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Among Six Cast in FX Pilot ‘Gone Hollywood’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Magaro Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Lola Kirke
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is going Hollywood.

The “Game of Thrones” star is among six who have been cast to lead the FX pilot “Gone Hollywood,” which hails from Scott Rudin.

Set in 1980, “Gone Hollywood” centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing the industry forever. According to FX, the show will mix its fictional protagonists with real-life entertainment figures and events.

Coster-Waldau will play a character by the name of Jack DeVoe, and he will be joined by “Umbrella Academy” star John Magaro, “Mozart in the Jungle” lead Lola Kirke, veteran British actor Jonathan Pryce, “Taxi” alum Judd Hirsch, and Ben Schnetzer.

Magaro plays a character called Eli Zeller, Lola Kirke plays Abbie Jinks, Schnetzer plays Robbie Riese, Jonathan Pryce plays Benny Landau, and Judd Hirsch plays Lev Kertzman.

Nelson Franklin, Eric Lange, Sarah Ramos, Peta Sergeant and Jeremy Shamos will all also appear in recurring roles.

The “Gone Hollywood” pilot is being written and directed by “Ocean’s Eleven” scribe and “Terriers” creator Ted Griffin. Griffin will serve as an executive producer and showrunner, while Rudin, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman are also executive producers. The pilot is being produced by FX Productions.

The project is the latest to come from Rudin’s first-look deal with the cabler.

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More TV

  • John Magaro Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Lola Kirke

    'Game of Thrones' Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Among Six Cast in FX Pilot 'Gone Hollywood'

    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is going Hollywood. The “Game of Thrones” star is among six who have been cast to lead the FX pilot “Gone Hollywood,” which hails from Scott Rudin. Set in 1980, “Gone Hollywood” centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, [...]

  • Tim Robinson Sketch Series I Think

    'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a second season of the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” The first season saw Robinson and a few of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run, and [...]

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount Network Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

    “Yellowstone” has scored an early Season 3 renewal at Paramount Network, Variety has learned. The news comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the drama series, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on the Viacom-owned cable channel. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, as will Season 2. The drama series stars Kevin Costner [...]

  • Po Kung Fu Panda

    NBCU Will Tie Universal Kids Cable More Directly to DreamWorks Animation Content

    NBCUniversal is rearranging the toys it uses in its kids-programming playground. The company’s Universal Kids will place a bigger bet on its ties to DreamWorks Animation, which NBCU bought in August of 2016 for approximately $3.8 billion.  The network will stop developing original shows that are not based on DreamWorks properties, according to a person [...]

  • I Think You Should Leave Netflix

    'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” for a second season. The series makes jokes out of life’s most bizarre and mundane situations, and the first season saw Robinson and a selection of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace dramas, host an intervention in a Garfield themed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad