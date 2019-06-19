‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Among Six Cast in FX Pilot ‘Gone Hollywood’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is going Hollywood.

The “Game of Thrones” star is among six who have been cast to lead the FX pilot “Gone Hollywood,” which hails from Scott Rudin.

Set in 1980, “Gone Hollywood” centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing the industry forever. According to FX, the show will mix its fictional protagonists with real-life entertainment figures and events.

Coster-Waldau will play a character by the name of Jack DeVoe, and he will be joined by “Umbrella Academy” star John Magaro, “Mozart in the Jungle” lead Lola Kirke, veteran British actor Jonathan Pryce, “Taxi” alum Judd Hirsch, and Ben Schnetzer.

Magaro plays a character called Eli Zeller, Lola Kirke plays Abbie Jinks, Schnetzer plays Robbie Riese, Jonathan Pryce plays Benny Landau, and Judd Hirsch plays Lev Kertzman.

Nelson Franklin, Eric Lange, Sarah Ramos, Peta Sergeant and Jeremy Shamos will all also appear in recurring roles.

The “Gone Hollywood” pilot is being written and directed by “Ocean’s Eleven” scribe and “Terriers” creator Ted Griffin. Griffin will serve as an executive producer and showrunner, while Rudin, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman are also executive producers. The pilot is being produced by FX Productions.

The project is the latest to come from Rudin’s first-look deal with the cabler.