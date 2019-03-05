Nicole Sun Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Richard Lovely’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Sun has been cast in the Fox single-camera comedy pilot “Richard Lovely,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The project follows the title character, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Sun will play Lindsay, Richard’s kind, beautiful neighbor. She’s a newly divorced mom still adjusting to life as a single parent. Sun joins previously announced cast member Wendie Malick.

Sun’s previous acting credits include “Dr. Ken” and “Scorpion.” She has also worked as a writer on shows such as “I Feel Bad,” “AP Bio,” and “Dr. Ken.” She is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels.

Finnegan will write and executive produce “Richard Lovely.” Alex Hardcastle will serve executive producer in addition to directing the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television will produce. Finnegan is an executive producer and writer on the Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie.” His other credits include writing for “The Real O’Neals,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”