×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicole Richie Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Richard Lovely’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicole Richie
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Richie has been cast in a series regular role in the Fox single-cam comedy pilot “Richard Lovely.”

The project follows Richard Lovely (Thomas Lennon), the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Richie will play Kelli, Richard’s publicist. She is described as a high-functioning millennial who is Richard’s polar opposite in every way except one: they both like to keep their eyes on number one – themselves. The role was originally intended to be a recurring character but after a table read, the producers decided to make Richie a regular.

In addition to Lennon, Richie joins previously announced cast members Wendie Malick, Nicole Sun, Mason Shneiderman, and Asif Ali.

The role marks a homecoming of sorts for Richie, whose breakout TV role came when she starred in the Fox unscripted series “The Simple Life” opposite Paris Hilton in 2003. Richie recently starred in the NBC comedy series “Great News” and has made appearances on HBO’s “Camping” and Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.” Her other acting roles include “Empire,” “Barely Famous,” “Chuck,” and “8 Simple Rules.”

She is repped by WME, Impression Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

Billy Finnegan will write and executive produce “Richard Lovely.” Alex Hardcastle will serve executive producer in addition to directing the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • Nicole Richie

    Nicole Richie Joins Fox Comedy Pilot 'Richard Lovely'

    Nicole Richie has been cast in a series regular role in the Fox single-cam comedy pilot “Richard Lovely.” The project follows Richard Lovely (Thomas Lennon), the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    New Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch Announces All Employees to Receive Stock in Company

    The new standalone entity Fox Corp. held a town hall on Thursday, just over a day after the official closing of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. Fox Corp. chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch led the meeting, at which sources say he announced that all employees would receive stock in the new company. The amount of [...]

  • Deadwood

    'Deadwood' Movie Drops First Trailer, Premiere Date

    HBO is taking fans back to Deadwood. Nearly 13 years after the hit Western series ended, HBO Films has released the first look at “Deadwood: The Movie.” The film will premiere on the network on May 31. Series regulars Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker and John Hawkes will reprise their roles in the film, [...]

  • Jeaninne Pirro

    Fox News Will Keep Jeanine Pirro Off Schedule for Another Week

    “Justice With Judge Jeanine,” the Saturday-night opinion show led by Jeanine Pirro, will be off the Fox News schedule for a second week in the wake of remarks she made about a Muslim congresswoman. The network’s online schedule shows that it will run another repeat of the documentary series “Scandalous” in its place Saturday night [...]

  • Drew Goddard

    Drew Goddard Inks Exclusive Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

    Writer, director and producer Drew Goddard has signed an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, under which he will write, create, direct and develop new TV series for the studio across all platforms. Goddard’s deal, announced by Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden, is the first to close since [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad