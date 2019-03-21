Nicole Richie Joins Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Richard Lovely’

Nicole Richie has been cast in a series regular role in the Fox single-cam comedy pilot “Richard Lovely.”

The project follows Richard Lovely (Thomas Lennon), the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Richie will play Kelli, Richard’s publicist. She is described as a high-functioning millennial who is Richard’s polar opposite in every way except one: they both like to keep their eyes on number one – themselves. The role was originally intended to be a recurring character but after a table read, the producers decided to make Richie a regular.

In addition to Lennon, Richie joins previously announced cast members Wendie Malick, Nicole Sun, Mason Shneiderman, and Asif Ali.

The role marks a homecoming of sorts for Richie, whose breakout TV role came when she starred in the Fox unscripted series “The Simple Life” opposite Paris Hilton in 2003. Richie recently starred in the NBC comedy series “Great News” and has made appearances on HBO’s “Camping” and Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.” Her other acting roles include “Empire,” “Barely Famous,” “Chuck,” and “8 Simple Rules.”

She is repped by WME, Impression Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

Billy Finnegan will write and executive produce “Richard Lovely.” Alex Hardcastle will serve executive producer in addition to directing the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.