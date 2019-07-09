Nicole Kidman to Produce Drama Series ‘Crime Farm’ in Development at WarnerMedia Streaming

WarerMedia’s streaming service is developing a drama series titled “Crime Farm” with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce, Variety has learned.

The series is described as a psychosexual love story that follows Selma and Richard Eikelenboom, forensic homicide experts whose marriage thrives on their all-consuming investigations into the depravity of the world’s most notorious criminals. As a seminal case upends the paradigm of their relationship, their unique, unconventional and sometimes dangerous arrangement stretches the boundaries of marriage and science to the limit.

Janine Sherman Barrois, the showrunner on the TNT series “Claws,” is attached to write and executive produce. Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari under their Blossom Films banner. Warner Horizon Scripted Television is the studio.

This is the latest in an ever-growing line of television projects that Kidman is producing. She is also executive producing and starring in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing” and will executive produce both the upcoming Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and the Amazon series “The Expatriates.”

She is repped by CAA and Media Talent Group.

In addition to her work on “Claws,” Sherman Barrois is known for her work on shows like “Criminal Minds,” “Third Watch,” and “ER.” She is also the co-showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming limited series “Madam C.J. Walker” at Netflix.