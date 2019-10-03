×
Nicole Ari Parker to Star in Music Drama in Development at Fox

Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker

“Empire” star Nicole Ari Parker could be making the move to a new music drama at Fox.

Variety has learned that Parker is attached to star in and executive produce the one-hour drama “Opus,” which has received a script commitment with a penalty attached at the broadcaster. Parker would play Willie Mae Gray, Europe’s most celebrated and only African American conductor, who suddenly returns to Baltimore to reinvent her hometown’s crumbling symphony orchestra, while attempting to rebuild the relationship with her teenage son, an underground MC on the rise.

“Empire” writer and consulting producer Felicia D. Henderson is writing and executive producing “Opus,” with Darryl Taja, Stephen Endelman, and Kara Feifer also executive producing. 20th Century Fox Television will co-produce with Fox Entertainment. Henderson is currently under an overall deal at 20th TV.

Parker first joined “Empire” in the show’s fourth season. Her other recent TV credits include shows like “Younger,” “Star” — in which she reprized her role from “Empire” — and “I’m Dying Up Here.” Her feature credits include “Boogie Nights,” “Remember the Titans,” and “Black Dynamite.”

She is repped by Gersh and LINK Enteratainment.

This is the latest music-based project Fox has put in development this season as “Empire” prepares to end after its current sixth season. Previously, it was announced the network was developing an untitled drama series that focuses on a family that has established a dynasty in the world of country music.

 

