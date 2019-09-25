Former ProSiebenSat.1 and A+E Exec Nicolas Eglau Joins Kids’ Content Outfit Moonbug

Nicolas Eglau has joined Moonbug, the kids’ digital content business run by René Rechtman, the former Walt Disney digital studios head, and John Robson, the former head of international digital distribution at Paramount.

Eglau will run Moonbug’s EMEA business from London. He was latterly EVP of international at German media giant ProSiebenSat.1. Before that, he was COO for EMEA at A&E Networks.

At Moonbug, he will spearhead growth into new international markets and oversee licensing and platform partnerships.

“High-quality kids’ content is imperative in the evolving entertainment landscape, and Moonbug is primed to lead the space with its platform-agnostic approach,” said Eglau. “René Rechtman and John Robson’s vision for international expansion is well-aligned with my expertise, and I look forward to collaborating on new ways for viewers to engage with their favorite shows and characters.”

In January, Moonbug recruited former head of kids’ and family content at Netflix, Andy Yeatman. The startup launched in 2018, raising $145 million in a funding round led by the Raine Group. It has since acquired IP such as the Little Baby Bum kids YouTube channel

Rechtman, who co-founded the company, said Moonbug is now entering its next phase of growth. “Nicolas’ proven leadership track record and extensive operational and commercial experience is invaluable as we engage with new distribution partners and grow our overall business,” he said.