Nick Jonas Joins ‘The Voice’ as Season 18 Coach

Nick JonasFourth annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert, Arrivals, New York, USA - 23 Oct 2018
CREDIT: William Volcov/REX/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas is joining “The Voice” for the show’s upcoming 18th season this spring.

He joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as well as host Carson Daly on the NBC music competition series.

“I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” said Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Jonas performs with his brothers Kevin and Joe as The Jonas Brothers in addition to performing as a solo artist. Earlier this year, the band announced their return to music with a new single, “Sucker,” which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100. Their album “Happiness Begins” also hit number one on the Billboard 200, while Nick’s solo single “Jealous” has been certified triple platinum.

The Jonas Brothers appeared on fellow NBC music competition series “Songland” earlier this year.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, president of alternative and reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to ‘Songland’ earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on ‘The Voice.’ We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson.

