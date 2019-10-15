Nick Jonas, Shawn Levy Team for Netflix YA Series

Nick Jonas and “Stranger Things” producer Shawn Levy are teaming on a YA holiday series which has been ordered at Netflix.

The show in question, “Dash & Lily,” is based on the book series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares” by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, and will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, scheduled to launch sometime in 2020.

Austin Abrams (“Euphoria”) and Midori Francis (“Good Boys”) have been cast as the titular romantic couple. In the show, a whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.

Levy will executive produce with Josh Barry via his 21 Laps banner, which now has multiple projects including “Stranger Things,” set up at the streamer. Jonas will EP via his Image 32 shingle. Joe Tracz, who previously worked on “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” has been named as the showrunner, writer and executive producer.

“The most essential quality of 21 Laps shows and films is heart, and ‘Dash & Lily’ has that quality in spades,” said Levy in a statement. “Josh Barry and I are thrilled to be starting production with such an exceptional group of collaborators on and off screen – from writer/showrunner Joe Tracz to our talented directors, incredible cast, and of course, our producing partner, Nick Jonas. This show is inspiring to us and promises to give audiences a uniquely romantic and entertaining New York City holiday adventure.”

“Dash & Lily” will also star Dante Brown and Troy Iwata as series regulars, as well as Keana Marie, James Saito and Jodi Long in recurring roles.

Cohn and Levithan are on board as co-executive producers. Brad Silberling will direct and executive produce the first two episodes, while Fred Savage and Pamela Romanowsky will also direct part of the series.

Scott Rudin Productions had previously optioned the rights to Cohn and Levithan’s books and attached Lena Dunham to write and direct, however, that project never came to fruition.