Nick Cannon to Host Nationally Syndicated Daytime Talk Show in 2020

Nick Cannon has been tapped to host a nationally syndicated daytime talk show next year in partnership with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and in co-production with his Ncredible Entertainment production company.

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms.,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement. “The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Cannon has spent two decades as an entertainer, most recently hosting “America’s Got Talent” on NBC and “The Masked Singer” on Fox.

“After leaving ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show. I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds,” said Cannon. “When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

Cannon’s hosting resume is long, and includes Fox’s “Teen Choice 2018,” Nickelodeon’s “Lip Sync Battle: Shorties” and “Halo Awards,” plus MTV sketch show “Wild ‘N Out,” the latter of which he also produced and created, in addition to hosting for 13 seasons.

In 2017, he released comedy special “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot,” which culminated in a cross-country live tour with certain “Wild ‘N Out” comics and improv artists. Cannon went on a 25-city arena “Wild ‘N Out Live” tour with AEG last year, and a new 30-city arena tour will begin in March 2020. He has released the full-length album “Model Music” through Republic Records, and continues to release music through NCredible. He has also opened a Wild ‘N Out restaurant in Miami and will be opening two more, one in Hollywood Boulevard in the fall and another in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter in 2020. Cannon in July launched Power 106’s “Nick Cannon Mornings” on the radio.