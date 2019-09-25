×
Nick Cannon to Host Nationally Syndicated Daytime Talk Show in 2020

Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer"
Nick Cannon has been tapped to host a nationally syndicated daytime talk show in 2020 with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, to be co-produced with his production company, Ncredible Entertainment.

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement. “The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Cannon has spent over two decades in entertainment, as a host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, deejay,  philanthropist, children’s book author, and activist.

“After leaving ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show. I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds,” said Cannon. “When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

