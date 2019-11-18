Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Sets Fox Stations as Launch Group

Nick Cannon has cleared the runway for the launch of a daytime talk show next year now that the show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has been picked up in crucial major markets by Fox Television Stations.

The clearance pact gives “Nick Cannon” guaranteed double runs on Fox-owned outlets in 17 major markets, including nine of the top 10. The carriage on Fox outlets virtually assures that the show will launch next fall. Fox’s local stations were the logical choice for the talker that was unveiled in September, given Cannon’s presence in primetime on the Fox network as the host of “The Masked Singer” and the upcoming clip series “Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos.”

The daytime strip is described as revolving around Cannon’s “take on the latest in trending pop culture stories and other watercooler topics, celebrity interviews and other surprises,” per Debmar-Mercury.

“We need to take big swings, and Nick Cannon should be a natural fit with our lineups,” said Frank Cicha, exec VP of programming for Fox Television Stations. “Plus, he can help me a lot in our ‘Masked Singer’ office pool.”

Cannon’s profile as a multimedia mogul has been rising. The rapper, comedian and deejay who made his name in TV on the long-running MTV comedy improv series “Wild ‘N Out” is now frontman of Fox’s biggest hit, and he has hosted NBC’s summer staple “America’s Got Talent” for eight seasons and counting. Moreover, Cannon recently took over the morning drive-time radio slot for Los Angeles’ Power 106 FM. He’s built a line of merchandising and live events tied to the “Wild ‘N Out” brand, including a live tour and a restaurant in Miami.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to host my own talk show, and I’m fortunate to have found great partners in Fox and Debmar-Mercury,” said Cannon. “My experience with Fox as a producer and host on both ‘The Masked Singer,’ as well as the soon-to-air ‘Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos,’ has been exceptional.”

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said Cannon’s track record as an entrepreneur and industry innovator sets him up well to connect with viewers in daytime.

The pair said in a statement they were gratified that Fox executives “share our strong belief in Nick, a multi-talented force of nature who will bring his fresh approach and track record of success to daytime talk. Nick has been able to build a brand name across all platforms with unique ability to connect to the audience, which is exactly what you need to do to succeed in this competitive world.”