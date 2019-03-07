Nicholas Pinnock to Star in ABC Legal Drama Pilot From Hank Steinberg, 50 Cent

Nicholas Pinnock has been cast in the lead role of the untitled legal drama pilot at ABC from Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Pinnock will star as Aaron, a man who had it all–thriving night-club owner, lovely wife and daughter–but he lost it all nine years ago when he was unjustly accused of drug dealing and thrown into prison, winding up with a life sentence when he wouldn’t plea bargain. Having put himself through online law school, passed the bar and gotten a sponsorship from a high proﬁle judge, Aaron is now ready to practice law himself. He wants to focus on inmates like himself who have been unjustly accused and to somehow get his own conviction overturned.

An accomplished stage actor, Pinnock most recently appeared onscreen in the Starz series “Counterpart” opposite JK Simmons, Olivia Williams, and Harry Lloyd. His other recent TV credits include “Top Boy,” “Guerilla,” “Barbarian Rising,” and “Marcella.”

He is repped by Independent Talent Group and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Jackson will executive produce the project via his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc banner along with Isaac Wright Jr., Doug Robinson, and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Steinberg is the writer and executive producer. George Tillman Jr. will executive produce and direct the pilot. Sony Pictures Television will produce along with ABC Studios.