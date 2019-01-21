×
CBS and Fox Cheer Big Turnout for NFL Conference Championships

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (C) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL American football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 20 January 2019.New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, USA - 20 Jan 2019
CREDIT: ED ZURGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games were nail-biters that went into overtime and sent viewership into overdrive.

CBS harvested a whopping 53.9 million viewers as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led his team to their third consecutive Super Bowl berth in a hard-fought primetime game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Viewership for the AFC clincher was up 27% from the comparable game window last year, when Fox had the late game berth for the NFC’s Vikings-Eagles bout.

The crowd that turned out to watch the Patriots land a 37-31 victory peaked at 63.8 million viewers in the game’s final half-hour. CBS said it was the second most-watched AFC championship in 42 years, trailing only 2011’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers face-off, which brought in 54.9 million viewers.

Fox’s Sunday afternoon NFC championship game, which sealed the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl spot with a 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints, commanded 45 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app.

The game ranks as Fox’s most-watched telecast since it last aired the Super Bowl in February 2017. The Rams-Saints battle peaked at 54 million viewers.

(Pictured: New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

