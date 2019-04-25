×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Says Ads Are Sold Out for NFL Draft on ESPN, ABC

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
NFL Draft Ratings
CREDIT: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Madison Avenue can’t place ads in NFL TV broadcasts in the off-season – there aren’t any – so it’s doing the next best thing.

Disney says ad slots for its coverage of the NFL Draft, slated to air Thursday, Friday and Saturday on both ABC and ESPN, sold out about a week ago. Football can be “a year-round type of product,” says Jim Minnich, vice president of revenue and yield management for sports at Disney Advertising Sales, in an interview. He cites the recent NFL season, in which ratings moved back up after two years of declines, as a factor in interest in the event.

The NFL Draft isn’t the Super Bowl by any means, but it brings in substantial viewership. The NFL last year said a broadcast of the Draft across ESPN, Fox and the NFL Network over three days nabbed an average of 5.5 million viewers at any given moment and reached 45.4 million people in total. Viewership last year was up 20% over 2017’s broadcasts.

Related

The surge of attention from sponsors comes after Disney worked to claw back some broadcast rights to the Draft in the wake of the NFL giving Fox dibs on the event last year. ESPN has televised the Draft for decades, and the NFL’s move to Fox was seen as evidence of a fraying relationship between Disney and the league.  Now Disney’s combination of ESPN and ABC seems to be one the NFL feels is suitable.

ESPN will still feature nuts-and-bolts coverage of the event for sports die-hards, but ABC’s coverage, featuring Robin Roberts on Thursday night, will tilt more towards the realm of entertainment. Some celebrities will be on hand along with ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew as the coverage highlights interesting storylines about the draft picks and their backgrounds – along with the city of Nashville, which will host the annual sports highlight.

“This is exactly similar to having two different audiences – sports and general entertainment,” says Minnich.

The Draft can serve as a place to experiment with interesting advertising ideas. Last year, ESPN inserted the Bud Knight, the popular Bud Light advertising character, into a cutaway between picks by the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers that was designed to look like a quick-hit player profile. It was really a commercial from Anheuser-BuschInBev. Host Trey Wingo told viewers his team of analysts would return after “a look at one of the most promising talents in this year’s draft class – from Bud Light.” Minnich declined to elaborate on possible placements within the two networks’ broadcast.

The executive says the company has secured about 30 new advertisers for the event, citing the addition of ABC to the package. Advertisers know the broadcast network helps them reach “a different audience. We have talked to the marketplace about that coverage versus ESPN’s. It’s certainly different than what Fox had done last year,” he said.

ABC is getting what executives feel are primetime rates for commercials on Thursday’s Draft broadcast, according to a person familiar with the matter. The average price for a 30-second slot is said to come in somewhere in the mid-$100,000 range, this person said. The average price for a 30-second spot in “Grey’s Anatomy” at the start of this year’s TV season was $185,990, according to a Variety survey of four media buyers.

Advertisers in the Draft broadcasts this year will include Home Depot and Goodyear, with Nissan. Mercedes, Metro PCS and Old Navy among those who will support the ABC broadcast. Marriott Courtyard will be a presenting sponsor on ESPN – the only hotelier to advertiser on the program – and Home Depot will be a presenting sponsor on ABC.

Disney says the Draft has garnered interest from movie studios, automobile marketers, jewelry-and-watch advertisers and technology companies, with manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages expressing interest in the ABC broadcast.

The NFL’s recent ratings rebound has given all its TV-rights holders new confidence in approaching Madison Avenue. Disney, CBS and NBCUniversal are among the media companies that have suggested they are seeing earlier-than-anticipated demand for ad slots in next season’s NFL games.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • NFL Draft Ratings

    Disney Says Ads Are Sold Out for NFL Draft on ESPN, ABC

    Madison Avenue can’t place ads in NFL TV broadcasts in the off-season – there aren’t any – so it’s doing the next best thing. Disney says ad slots for its coverage of the NFL Draft, slated to air Thursday, Friday and Saturday on both ABC and ESPN, sold out about a week ago. Football can [...]

  • Mala Chapple Todd Radnitz

    Viacom’s Music Group Taps Mala Chapple and Todd Radnitz

    Viacom’s Music Group, which comprises of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, has tapped Mala Chapple and Todd Radnitz to join its executive team, Variety has learned. Chapple will assume the position of SVP of content strategy, operations and media partnerships, while Todd Radnitz will be the company’s new SVP of original series. “Mala and Todd are at [...]

  • In this image released, general views

    Comcast Considers NBC Sky News Channel as NBCUniversal Revs Streaming Strategy

    Comcast is considering the launch of a news channel that would draw from the resources of NBC News and Sky News. Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts dropped that tidbit during his remarks Thursday morning on the cable giant’s first quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts. NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke also spoke enthusiastically about NBCU’s progress [...]

  • Désirée Finnegan Named Screen Ireland Chief

    Warner Bros. Exec Désirée Finnegan Named Screen Ireland Chief

    Désirée Finnegan will be the new chief executive of Screen Ireland, replacing the outgoing James Hickey. Finnegan, who hails from Dublin, joins from Warner Bros. Pictures where she was SVP, theatrical marketing and publicity, and guided strategy for campaigns across the EMEA region. In a 15-year stint at the Hollywood studio she worked on campaigns [...]

  • Motley Crue

    Motley Crue's Netflix Bump: Streams, Sales and Socials Surge (EXCLUSIVE)

    One month after the release of Mötley Crüe biopic “The Dirt,” the band is experiencing a Netflix bump on multiple platforms, including downloads, streams and book sales. In addition, the group gained new subscribers on YouTube and saw its socials pick up droves of followers on Facebook and Twitter. Here’s how the numbers break down: [...]

  • The newly married Duke and Duchess

    Broadcasters Order Royal Documentary ‘Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever’

    Broadcasters in Australia and the Netherlands, and cable network Lifetime in the U.S., have joined forces on “Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever,” a U.K.-produced documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It will chart the royal couple’s relationship the hugely anticipated arrival of their first child. ITN Productions [...]

  • Brian Roberts Olympics NBC Comcast

    Comcast Q1 Profit Rises On High-Speed Internet, Sky Results

    Comcast Corp. said profit for the first quarter of 2019 rose 14% thanks to new subscribers coming to its cable unit for high-speed online service and the addition of its recently acquired Sky PLC European-satellite business. The owner of NBCUniversal and the Comcast cable business said profit came to $3.55 billion, or 77 cents a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad