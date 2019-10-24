×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Newen Partners With Anton to Ramp Up Global Content Slate

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker (Scarron, Madame de Maintenon)
CREDIT: Thibault Grabherr

Newen, the Paris-based production and sales company owned by TF1 Group, has signed a strategic deal with Anton, a producer and financier of global content.

Under the pact, Anton will be co-investing in Newen’s distribution rights for both in-house productions and third-party programs across fiction, documentary and animation, up to €35 million ($39 million).

This agreement will allow Newen to pursue its international expansion which it kicked off over a year ago. Newen, which is already well-positioned in French-speaking markets with production banners such as Capa Drama (“Versailles”) and Telfrance, recently acquired majority stake in the Canadian outfit Reel One which specializes in TV films for the North American and global markets.

Founded by Sebastien Raybaud in 2011, Anton has been co-financing a number of international films from Studiocanal, notably the “Paddington” franchise, “Non-Stop,” “Shaun The Sheep” and is also set to co-finance the upcoming animated feature “Fireheart,” from the producers of “Ballerina.” Anton is also active on the TV side, boasting a co-financing/co-production partnership with Federation Entertainment. Its TV projects include the acclaimed BBC series and recent International Emmy nominee, “McMafia;” “Les Misérables;” “Gentleman Jack;” and Tom Hooper’s anticipated adaptation of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Material.”

Romain Bessi, Newen’s managing director, said “Anton shares our ambition. Its support will help speed up our growth and expand our European projects by boosting their export potential.”

Raybaud, meanwhile, said “Newen has a proven track record in creating original, world-class content for the global market.” The exec added that Newen was standing at a “key moment in its expansion.”

More TV

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    Newen Partners With Anton to Ramp Up Global Content Slate

    Newen, the Paris-based production and sales company owned by TF1 Group, has signed a strategic deal with Anton, a producer and financier of global content. Under the pact, Anton will be co-investing in Newen’s distribution rights for both in-house productions and third-party programs across fiction, documentary and animation, up to €35 million ($39 million). This [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Episode 100' Pushes '1984' Forward in Time

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Episode 100,” the sixth episode of “American Horror Story: 1984.” One hundred episodes is a big milestone in television these days, so kudos to “American Horror Story” for getting there. Also kudos for pulling out all the stops for this big episode — it definitely [...]

  • Seth Meyers TV Take Podcast

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Seth Meyers's Standup Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” and Epix released a trailer for “Belgravia.” CASTING AMC announced that “Succession” actor Sarah Snook, David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”) have been cast in its upcoming anthology series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The still-to-be-titled series is set 15 years into the [...]

  • Rachel Maddow

    Four Female Journalists Will Moderate Next Democratic Debate

    Four women will moderate the next Democratic debate, slated for broadcast on MSNBC. Rachel Maddow, the primetime host; Andrea Mitchell, the veteran foreign correspondent; Kristen Welker, the NBC News White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a Washington Post White House reporter, will moderate the event, MSNBC said Wednesday. The broadcast is slated for November 20. [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Megan Clarken, Key Nielsen Executive, Will Depart Company (EXCLUSIVE)

    Megan Clarken, a Nielsen executive who has been instrumental in the company’s quest to keep tabs on consumers in the many new ways they have to watch TV, is leaving the measurement giant. “After 15 years at Nielsen, Megan Clarken will be leaving at the end of the month to take on a new position [...]

  • James Murdoch

    James Murdoch on 'Succession,' Pete Buttigieg and Climate Change

    James Murdoch doesn’t watch Fox News and he doesn’t watch “Succession.” “There are some shows that you just know you’re never going to watch,” the youngest son of media mogul and Fox Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch told Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones on Wednesday, alluding to to the HBO series centered on a family-run media [...]

  • Freddie Prinze Jr First Impressions

    Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins ‘Punky Brewster’ Sequel Pilot at NBCU’s Peacock Streamer

    Freddie Prinze Jr. is joining another pilot, this time at NBCUniversal’s forthcoming Peacock streaming service. He will play a recurring role in the “Punky Brewster” sequel pilot which was ordered when the Peacock unfurled its slate of feathers back in September. Prinze Jr. was a part of the pilot for the CW’s “Nancy Drew” earlier [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad