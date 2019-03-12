×
'New York Undercover' Pilot at ABC Casts Otmara Marrero, Toby Sandeman in Lead Roles

Otmara Marrero Toby Sandeman
CREDIT: Shutterstock/Mario Givens

The new “New York Undercover” pilot in the works at ABC is rounding out its cast.

Otmara Marrero, Toby Sandeman, Anna Enger, MC Lyte, and Octavio Pizano have all been cast in the drama pilot, which picks up 20 years after the end of the original series, “New York Undercover” will follow detectives Nat Gilmore (Sandeman) and Melissa Ortiz (Marrero) as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park. This time around, Williams is overseeing the unit and the next generation of detectives.

They join previously announced cast members Malik Yoba and Luna Lauren Velez, who will reprise their roles from the original show.

Ortiz is described as a fiery young detective who blends well undercover, while Gilmore is said to be charismatic with an easy smile and a quick fuse. Enger will play Lisa Kim, an ambitious climber. Pizano will play Moses Hernandez, an eager beaver with a hero complex. MC Lyte will play Lt. April Freeman, a hard-driving boss with a genius IQ.

Marrero most recently starred in the Sony Crackle’s series “StartUp” opposite Martin Freeman and Adam Brody. Her film credits include “Vandal” and “Clementine,” the latter of which will have its world premiere at next month’s Tribeca festival. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360.

Sandeman’s past credits include the shows “The Royals” and “Love Is_.” He is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Enger has appeared on shows like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Chicago Med,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “Life Sentence.” She is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Insight Management.

Pizano’s past TV credits include “East Los High” and “If Loving You Is Wrong.” He will next be seen in the film “Ms. Purple” from Justin Chon. He is repped by CAA and GSA Entertaiment.

MC Lyte is known for being the first solo female rapper to release a full album, the first female rapper to perform hip hop in the White House, and the first African American female to serve as president of the LA Chapter of the Recording Academy. Her acting credits include “Queen of the South,” “Power,” “SWAT,” and the film “Patti Cake$.” She is repped by Pantheon and Pallas Management Group.

“New York Undercover” will be written and executive produced by Dick Wolf and Ben Watkins. Frequent Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce. Anthony Hemingway is onboard to executive produce and direct the pilot. Universal Television and ABC Studios will produce in association with Wolf Films.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

