×

New TNT, Atresmedia Studios Spanish Original ‘Road Trip’ To Explore U.S. 

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nuria Roca
CREDIT: Credit: TNT

TNT is hitting the highways and byways of the United States in its latest Spanish original series, “Road Trip,” produced by Atresmedia Studios and featuring local personalities Nuria Roca and Esty Quesada.

The factual show will accompany the odd-couple celebrities on a car trip that begins in Miami, where Roca, a popular TV host, and Quesada, who rose to fame with her provocative YouTube show “Soy una pringada,” will first get to know each other. As they set off on their to explore the U.S., they will share their views of the people and places they encounter and their own personal journeys of self exploration.

“I don’t know Esty, I don’t know this kind of format, I don’t know Miami, I don’t know the East Coast of the U.S.,” Roca said. “I’m dying to embark on this story and see where it takes me. It’s a great opportunity for the viewer to see us as we are, without a script, in a borderline situation. Not only will it be a road trip, I am convinced that it will be an intense emotional journey.”

Related

Quesada, who enjoys a large online following and popularity among younger viewers, likened the show to a “Thelma and Louise” adventure, adding that it would be an exciting and emotional journey in which the two stars “will soak up the Yankee essence.”

“Road Trip,” which is set to begin shooting in the coming days, follows TNT’s hit political comedy “Vote For Juan,” starring Javier Cámara, which launched earlier this year and likewise features Quesada.

“It is a format that has a lot of adventure and that is precisely what makes it so attractive,” said Guillermo Farré, TNT’s director of content. “At TNT we like to explore new territories,” he added, noting that TNT did precisely that with “Vote For Juan” and would continue to do so in upcoming original productions currently in development.

“In ‘Road Trip’ it’s a luxury to have both Nuria Roca and Esty Quesada as they each, in their own way, reflect very well the spirit of our brand,” Farré said.

“Road Trip,” which will comprise five episodes, is set to premiere on TNT in early 2020. It marks the latest production and second factual series from the rapidly building Atresmedia Studios, launched by Spanish broadcast network Atresmedia, which produced the original “La Casa de Papel,” to create and sell content for third-party platforms and operators. Its latest scripted show, period romantic drama “La Templanza,” a Prime Original series for Amazon Prime Video, marks one of the biggest of upcoming series from Spain.

John Hopewell contributed to this article.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Nuria Roca

    New TNT, Atresmedia Studios Spanish Original ‘Road Trip’ To Explore U.S. 

    TNT is hitting the highways and byways of the United States in its latest Spanish original series, “Road Trip,” produced by Atresmedia Studios and featuring local personalities Nuria Roca and Esty Quesada. The factual show will accompany the odd-couple celebrities on a car trip that begins in Miami, where Roca, a popular TV host, and [...]

  • Disenchantment

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'Disenchantment Part Two' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu announces the premiere date for season two of “Castle Rock” and Netflix reveals the first look at “Disenchantment Part Two.” DATES Season two of “Castle Rock” is slated to premiere Oct. 23, Hulu announced Thursday. The latest season of the psychological horror series will detail the budding feud between [...]

  • Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer

    Former ProSieben Acquisitions Chief Rüdiger Böss Joins 'Resident Evil' Producer Constantin Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rüdiger Böss, for over a decade one of the best-known and liked acquisitions executives in the international television business, is to join Constantin Film, Germany’s leading independent movie producer and distributor — responsible for the hugely successful “Resident Evil” franchise — and an increasingly important producer of international TV series. Until last year, Böss served [...]

  • Disney Layoffs Affect National Geographic

    Disney Layoffs Affect National Geographic

    Walt Disney has laid off employees of the National Geographic unit it acquired from the former 21st Century Fox, according to two people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to more fully combine the companies it purchased with its existing business. As many as 70 to 80 National Geographic employees could be affected, according [...]

  • Walt Disney HQ LA

    Disney Layoffs Hit Nearly 60 in Media Distribution Division

    In the further wake of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment portfolio, Disney has laid off nearly 60 employees, Variety has learned, within its Media Distribution division, impacting those within both Disney and Fox. Counted among those layoffs are 20th Century Fox TV Distribution’s worldwide marketing executive vice president Greg Drebin and 20th Century [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    AT&T, Nexstar End Blackout, Strike New Carriage Deal

    AT&T and TV-station owner Nexstar Media are connected once again, The two companies, which have been at odds since early July over a carriage deal that affected around 120 different affiliates of big networks, said they had come to terms on a new multi-year deal that will put Nexstar stations back on AT&T’s DirecTV satellite, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad