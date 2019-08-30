New TNT, Atresmedia Studios Spanish Original ‘Road Trip’ To Explore U.S. 

TNT is hitting the highways and byways of the United States in its latest Spanish original series, “Road Trip,” produced by Atresmedia Studios and featuring local personalities Nuria Roca and Esty Quesada.

The factual show will accompany the odd-couple celebrities on a car trip that begins in Miami, where Roca, a popular TV host, and Quesada, who rose to fame with her provocative YouTube show “Soy una pringada,” will first get to know each other. As they set off on their to explore the U.S., they will share their views of the people and places they encounter and their own personal journeys of self exploration.

“I don’t know Esty, I don’t know this kind of format, I don’t know Miami, I don’t know the East Coast of the U.S.,” Roca said. “I’m dying to embark on this story and see where it takes me. It’s a great opportunity for the viewer to see us as we are, without a script, in a borderline situation. Not only will it be a road trip, I am convinced that it will be an intense emotional journey.”

Quesada, who enjoys a large online following and popularity among younger viewers, likened the show to a “Thelma and Louise” adventure, adding that it would be an exciting and emotional journey in which the two stars “will soak up the Yankee essence.”

“Road Trip,” which is set to begin shooting in the coming days, follows TNT’s hit political comedy “Vote For Juan,” starring Javier Cámara, which launched earlier this year and likewise features Quesada.

“It is a format that has a lot of adventure and that is precisely what makes it so attractive,” said Guillermo Farré, TNT’s director of content. “At TNT we like to explore new territories,” he added, noting that TNT did precisely that with “Vote For Juan” and would continue to do so in upcoming original productions currently in development.

“In ‘Road Trip’ it’s a luxury to have both Nuria Roca and Esty Quesada as they each, in their own way, reflect very well the spirit of our brand,” Farré said.

“Road Trip,” which will comprise five episodes, is set to premiere on TNT in early 2020. It marks the latest production and second factual series from the rapidly building Atresmedia Studios, launched by Spanish broadcast network Atresmedia, which produced the original “La Casa de Papel,” to create and sell content for third-party platforms and operators. Its latest scripted show, period romantic drama “La Templanza,” a Prime Original series for Amazon Prime Video, marks one of the biggest of upcoming series from Spain.

John Hopewell contributed to this article.