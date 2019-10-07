New ‘Walking Dead’ Series Lands at Amazon, AMC in International Markets

The upcoming third series in “The Walking Dead” universe will play on Amazon Prime Video and AMC’s channels internationally.

The series is in production in the U.S. before bowing on cable net AMC in North America. Amazon has pre-bought it for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and most of Europe. The exceptions in Europe are Spain and Portugal where AMC’s international arm has it for its local channels. AMC Networks International has also got the ten-parter in Latin America.

AMC Studios produces the series, which will drop in 2020, and sells it internationally.

The third installment of “The Walking Dead” franchise will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the zombie apocalypse.

AMC recently released a first-look at the show, which still does not have a name. There was also a New York Comic Con panel about the show on Saturday featuring cast and co-creators Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete.

“’The Walking Dead’ represents some of the most compelling and coveted IP in the world, so we are extremely thrilled to have lined up international distribution of the third television series in the expanding universe of ‘The Walking Dead’ with Amazon Prime Video and AMC Networks International,” said Valerie Cabrera, SVP of worldwide content distribution for AMC Studios.

She added: “A franchise and story that is rooted in our collective humanity, the appeal of ‘The Walking Dead’ crosses language and cultural barriers and we can’t wait to share this highly-anticipated series with fans around the globe next year.”