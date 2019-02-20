New Regency Launches International TV Division With Scott Free Alum Ed Rubin

“Bohemian Rhapsody” co-producer New Regency has launched a London-based international TV division, recruiting former Scott Free exec Ed Rubin to run the new operation and hiring Emma Broughton from The Ink Factory (“The Night Manager”) as head of scripted.

New Regency produced “The Revenant,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Birdman.” It recently opened up shop in London and hired former Lionsgate and eOne exec Charlotte Thorp to head international sales.

The newly minted New Regency Television International will work up high-end international scripted projects. It will fund and develop TV drama from the ground up and co-produce with others.

Rubin has worked in both film and TV. His TV credits include Bafta-nominated “The Crimson Petal & The White” and “Death Comes to Pemberley.” Broughton was head of creative at The Ink Factory, the production company run by John Le Carré’s sons, and has developed various Le Carré projects as well as the reboot of “Tales of the Unexpected.”

“As we continue to explore various formats and distribution platforms for our deep library along with newly produced product, our direct expansion into international television production is the next strategic step,” said Yariv Milchan, chairman of New Regency. “We are excited to be able to hit the ground running by tapping the expertise, relationships and track record of Ed, who understands New Regency’s commitment to high-quality talent and partnerships.”

“There are few companies who consistently command both mainstream appeal and true authorship, so I couldn’t be more excited to be there at the start of New Regency Television International and bring that same world-class stamp of quality and ambition to TV drama,” added Rubin.