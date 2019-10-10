×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Order Music Documentary Lands at Showtime

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: White Light Distribution

Showtime has picked up a feature length documentary about iconic British band New Order. Mike Christie (“Hansa Studios: By The Wall 1976-90″) produced and directed “New Order: Decades.” It follows the group’s preparations as they re-stage their collaboration “So It Goes” with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra during the Manchester International Festival.

The filmmakers had full access to the band and their collaborators in the making of the doc. Comcast’s Sky in the U.K. originally commissioned the two-hour film for Sky Arts. It bowed on the channel in September.

“’New Order: Decades’ offers a rare chance to enter the band’s private world, understand the visual philosophy of their aesthetic and design, and witness their collaborative, creative processes first hand,” said Caravan managing director and film exec producer Dinah Lord. “We’re delighted that Showtime’s acquisition of the film means New Order’s many US fans will be able to enjoy this unique treat.”

The film is sold by London-based White Light Distribution, which struck the North America deal with cable network Showtime. “It is great to have the New Order film licensed to Showtime on behalf of Caravan and airing across the U.S. and Canada this fall,” said White Light’s Andrew Winter.

More Music

  • New Order Music Documentary Lands at

    New Order Music Documentary Lands at Showtime

    Showtime has picked up a feature length documentary about iconic British band New Order. Mike Christie (“Hansa Studios: By The Wall 1976-90″) produced and directed “New Order: Decades.” It follows the group’s preparations as they re-stage their collaboration “So It Goes” with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra during the Manchester International [...]

  • The Wrong Man review

    Off Broadway Review: 'The Wrong Man'

    Credit songwriter Ross Golan for the seamless quality of “The Wrong Man,” his mesmerizing musical about a good man who deserves a good life but seems to attract nothing but bad luck. The show’s inventive book, music, and lyrics were all penned by this multi-hyphenate talent who was named 2016 BMI Pop Songwriter of the [...]

  • Power of Women recognizes the female

    Power of Women: The Music Executives Moving the Needle in 2019

    The outgoing president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, will forever be remembered by his declaration that “women need to step up.” And ascend they did: From female artists who dominated the airwaves and streaming charts (Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Lady Gaga, just to name a few) to execs (Epic Records’ Sylvia Rhone, Sony Pictures’ [...]

  • Billie EilishCoachella Valley Music and Arts

    Billie Eilish's American Arena Tour Is an Immediate Sellout

    Here’s another use for the word “duh,” outside of its repeated inclusion in Billie Eilish’s hit single, “Bad Guy”: There’s not a ticket left for her first American arena tour — surprising no one. That’s the case for most of her 2020 shows in the rest of the world, too. Pollstar reports that a half-million [...]

  • SXSW logo

    SXSW's Impact on Austin Economy Totals a Record $356 Million, Study Shows

    In the entirety of its 33-year history, South by Southwest’s 2019 event had the greatest economic impact on businesses and residents in Austin, Texas, according to an analysis prepared by Greyhill Advisors in conjunction with SXSW. The study showed that this year’s conference brought $355.9 million of revenue into the Austin economy.  “SXSW is a [...]

  • Kristin Chenoweth Broadway

    Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

    Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just want to star in Broadway musicals. She’s thinking about writing one, too. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I think about it a lot,” Chenoweth said on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad