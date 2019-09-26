×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Cadence Productions Sets Development Pact With WarnerMedia for Comedy Specials, Series

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Valdez Sol Trujillo Vincent Cordero Bruce Barshop
CREDIT: Courtesy ofJ eff Valdez, Vincent Cordero, Bruce Barshop; Sol Trujillo: Rex/Shutterstock

New Cadence Productions has set a first-look development pact with WarnerMedia to produce comedy specials and to develop a series for WarnerMedia platforms.

Headed by writer-producer Jeff Valdez, New Cadence launched earlier this year as a production venture designed to develop series and other content from Latinx creators, actors, directors and producers. Valdez’s partners in the venture are Sol Trujillo, former US West and Orange CEO, HBO and 21st Century Fox alum Vincent Cordero and investor Bruce Barshop.

New Cadence is assembling a comedy festival focused on Latinx talent to be held next year in San Antonio, Texas. The pact with WarnerMedia calls for at least one special for HBO Max to be derived from the HA Comedy Festival. The deal was expected to be announced today at L’Attitude, a three-day business conference that begins today in San Diego focusing on Latinx movers and shakers in a variety of industries.

On the series development front, Valdez said New Cadence is initially looking for half-hour aspirational material aimed at a broad audience. “We are not looking for Latino shows, per se, we are looking to develop shows for a wide audience that come from a Latino perspective,” Valdez told Variety.

Valdez and Trujillo have spent the past year making the rounds with industry titans to discuss the extremely low level of Latinx participation at all levels of the entertainment industry and to underscore the fast-growing influence and economic power of Hispanic consumers in the U.S.

The timing of New Cadence’s arrival was fortuitous for WarnerMedia. Kevin Reilly, head of programming for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max direct-to-consumer service and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV, said reaching young and diverse audiences is a key goal of the HBO Max programming strategy.

“This was on the top of my agenda and suddenly here they were in my office with the right idea and focus,” Reilly told Variety. “You’ve got a group of experienced and influential executives here who have a desire to seed the next generation of creatives. That’s a really unique situation.”

Reilly noted that any programmer trying to reach a younger demographic has to pay attention to Latinx community — “that’s just a demographic fact,” he said.

Trujillo credited WarnerMedia executives with recognizing the enormous muscle of a community that remains woefully underrepresented in mainstream entertainment.

“This agreement between WarnerMedia Entertainment and (New Cadence) is illustrative of the fact that the WarnerMedia family really ‘gets it,’ they understand what I have been calling the New Mainstream economywhich is being driven by the U.S. Latino cohort that accounts for $2.1 trillion in GDP and almost one-quarter of all people under 34 in the U.S.,” Trujillo said.
(Pictured: Jeff Valdez, Sol Trujillo, Vincent Cordero and Bruce Barshop)
 

More TV

  • Terence Carter

    20th's Terence Carter to Head Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's Westbrook Studios

    Terence Carter is leaving 20th Century Fox Television to become co-president and head of television at Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, overseeing TV production and development there. “Terence’s deep relationships with creators, commitment to collaboration, and remarkable experience across television genres make him an excellent leader and creative force,” said Westbrook co-founders [...]

  • Ari Emanuel WMG-IMG Endeavor

    Endeavor Pulls IPO Amid Investor Concerns, Market Instability

    At the eleventh hour, Endeavor has pulled its plan for a public offering of shares on Friday in the face of lukewarm investor reaction to the company’s financials and instability in the IPO market in recent weeks. A knowledgable source confirmed that Endeavor has tabled plans to go public as of Friday with an offering [...]

  • "You Give Me Fever" -- When

    New Fall Shows Try Nuanced Take on Generation Gap

    Apple TV Plus this month moved off a project in which Richard Gere was set to play a Vietnam veteran whose life is upended when the woman he loved 50 years ago dies in a car crash. According to the logline for the shelved series, her death leads to his and another character’s “lifelong regrets [...]

  • ‘Absentia’ Renewed for Season 3 at

    ‘Absentia’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, Adds New Showrunner

    The Stana Katic series “Absentia” has been picked up for a third season at Amazon, Variety has learned. In addition, Geoff Bell and Josette Simon are joining the cast, while Will Pascoe (“Orphan Black,” “Shut Eye”) has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner. “Absentia” centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic), and the new season opens [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Shakira Super Bowl

    Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    It’s a pretty great time to be Jennifer Lopez. Fresh off her much buzzed performance in the movie “Hustlers,” the multi-talented performer has announced she will be hosting the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. The duo follow in the recent footsteps of Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Lady [...]

  • Kirsten Dunst as Krystal Stubbs in

    'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    Showtime has renewed the Kirsten Dunst-led comedy series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” for a second season. Dunst stars as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee in 1990s Florida who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad