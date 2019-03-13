×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is ABC’s Leading Lady for Season 15?

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Bachelorette Season 15 Hannah B
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has selected their next leading lady to be “The Bachelorette” for Season 15: Hannah B.

Hannah Brown, who was a standout contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” was announced as “The Bachelorette.” On “After The Final Rose” following Underwood’s finale, Brown met the first group of her potential suitors, ahead of the spring premiere of “Bachelorette.”

Here, ABC executive Rob Mills talks to Variety about selecting Hannah B. as the next “Bachelorette.” Plus, which other women were under consideration — and will any of them appear on “Bachelor In Paradise?”

Why did you chose Hannah B. as “The Bachelorette” for Season 15?

She just was somebody who came in and was really kind of great and had a very different energy that we’ve seen from a “Bachelorette.” It sort of goes back to Colton where he wasn’t the guy who got his heart put in a blender necessarily — he was certainly sad about Becca, and even the Tia situation, but he was just a guy who was still looking for someone. With Hannah B., I think her exit with Colton was really refreshing where she basically said, “I don’t want you to keep me around because I want someone who thinks I’m great and thinks of me and only wants me.” That was kind of interesting. I think she also obviously has a fun side, which she showed.

Related

What type of Bachelorette do you expect Hannah B. to be?

I think she’s going to be a take-no-sh-t “Bachelorette,” to be honest, and that’s something you really look for because you want someone who if one of the guys comes on with a girlfriend, she is going to react, sort of the way that Emily Maynard [Season 8 of “The Bachelorette”] did when Kalon referred to her daughter as baggage. All of our best “Bachelorettes” have in common that they’re really strong like that. I think that’s what is going to be entertainment. I think she’s going to go out and get what she’s worth.

Was it a tough decision, or did you know it would be Hannah B. all along?

It was a five-way tie. There were a lot of women we spoke to for this, and they all would have been great Bachelorettes. It wasn’t that anyone was better than the other. All of these women are amazing, and obviously we want everyone to be on “Bachelor In Paradise,” if they’re not selected to be “The Bachelorette.” But obviously, we are very excited about Hannah B.

Who else did you consider for “The Bachelorette” before making the final decision?

Obviously we talked to every one in the final four. We also talked to Demi, as well. This season, especially, they were all such distinct personalities that they all really cut through. It was great to see such strong women this season.

Why did you decide not to go with Demi? I think that would have made a lot of noise, had you chosen Demi to be the “The Bachelorette.”

I think it would have made a lot of noise, too. This was a really tough decision. Demi even said, “If it’s not me, it should be Hannah B.” They have a lot of the same qualities. I hope we’ll see Demi on “Bachelor In Paradise” because I think she’s great. I could make an argument for so many of these women to be “The Bachelorette.” The women on this season were so incredibly strong that it’s so hard. Part of me wishes we were doing eight seasons of “The Bachelorette,” and that’s why I’m so happy we have “Bachelor In Paradise.”

So, will we see the final four and Demi on “Bachelor In Paradise?”

I hope so. “Bachelor In Paradise” does give them a second chance at love, and you can have an iconic love story. Some of our most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation are Carly and Evan, Jade and Tanner, and Ashley I. and Jared. This show has evolved that just because you’re not the “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette,” it doesn’t mean you’re not going to be one of the couples on Bachelor Nation Mount Rushmore.

Would you ever look outside the current pool of contestants and cast someone totally fresh and new for “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette?”

We haven’t. There usually just isn’t enough time because we literally start filming this weekend. But we have talked about that for “Bachelor” and we would certainly talk about it for “The Bachelorette,” as well.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • The Bachelorette Season 15 Hannah B

    'The Bachelorette': Who Is ABC's Leading Lady for Season 15?

    ABC has selected their next leading lady to be “The Bachelorette” for Season 15: Hannah B. Hannah Brown, who was a standout contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” was announced as “The Bachelorette.” On “After The Final Rose” following Underwood’s finale, Brown met the first group of her potential suitors, ahead of the [...]

  • The Bachelor winner Cassie

    'The Bachelor' Finale Shocker: Did Colton Get His Happy Ending? (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the season finale of Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” which aired on Tuesday, Mar. 12. Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” ended with a shocker: no proposal and no engagement. After Monday night’s episode, the finale picked up with Colton knocking on Cassie’s door, [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents Offer Counter-Proposals to Writers Guild

    In an attempt to calm an explosive situation, Hollywood agents have offered counter-proposals to the Writers Guild of America following several weeks of acrimony. The Association of Talent Agents proposed Tuesday a “statement of choice” that emphasized that writer clients get to decide on whether they want to work on a packaged show and that [...]

  • Tom Payne

    Tom Payne Takes Over Lead Role in Fox Pilot 'Prodigal Son' From Finn Jones

    In a recasting, Tom Payne is now to set to topline the Fox drama pilot “Prodigal Son,” Variety has confirmed. The role was originally held by Finn Jones. Sources say the decision to recast the role came after the pilot’s first table read. This marks one of the first major recastings of this pilot season. Payne [...]

  • Morgan Neville Talks Rick Rubin Documentary

    Morgan Neville Talks Rick Rubin Documentary 'Shangri-La,' Mac Miller, More

    Through his work with everyone from Tom Petty and Kanye West to Slayer and Johnny Cash and Adele, Rick Rubin is one of the very top producers of the past 35 years, spoken of in guru-like terms by virtually everyone who’s worked with him. Since he first burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s as [...]

  • On My Block

    TV Roundup: Netflix Drops 'On My Block' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV roundup, “On My Block” Season 2 releases a trailer and Netflix announces that it will add a new anime show to its slate, “Gods & Heroes.” FIRST LOOKS Netflix has given us a sneak peek into Season 2 of “On My Block” to be released on March 29.  The coming-of-age comedy, co-created by [...]

  • 'Judge Judy' Crushes February Sweeps by

    'Judge Judy' Crushes February Sweeps by Widest Margin Ever

    “Judge Judy” topped the February sweeps by the widest margin in the show’s history. “Judge Judy” averaged a 7.8 household rating from Jan. 31-Feb. 27, beating its three closest competitors–“Family Feud,” “Jeopardy,” and “Wheel of Fortune”–by more than a full ratings point, with all three of those shows averaging a 6.7 rating. “Judge Judy” has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad