‘New Amsterdam’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC has picked up freshman medical drama “New Amsterdam” for a second season.

The series is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital. The show follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the newest medical director for the fictional New Amsterdam hospital, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

The series also stars Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine star. David Schulner writes and serves as executive producer. Peter Horton also executive produces, with Manheimer producing. Kate Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

Previously, “New Amsterdam” was also the first freshman show this season to get picked up for a full season.

“We’ve been so excited to see how much audiences have embraced Dr. Max Goodwin and all the characters that make ‘New Amsterdam’ such an incredibly compelling medical series,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming of NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to David Schulner, Peter Horton, our writers and an amazing cast and crew who have brought these stories to life.”

In Live+7, “New Amsterdam” is averaging a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.9 million viewers per episode. It is the second highest-rated freshman scripted series this season behind only fellow NBC show “Manifest.”