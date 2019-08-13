Netflix Orders YA Series ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ Sets Cast

Netflix is continuing its push into the YA space.

The streamer has issued a 10-episode series order for “Ginny & Georgia,” which is described as a “mother-daughter coming of age series.” Newcomer Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howy (“The Passage”) will play the titular daughter and mother respectively.

“Ginny & Georgia” centers around Ginny Miller, an angsty fifteen-year-old who often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests.

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter and Raymond Ablack.

La Torraca will play Austin, Ginny’s sweet, perpetually unkempt younger son. Robertson will play Ellen, a working mom who is more grounded than her preppy upscale neighbors. Mallard will play Marcus, the edgy bad boy across the street. Waisglass will play Maxine, a cool, popular, smart girl who has a huge crush on Georgia. Porter will play Mayor Paul Randolph, who has been dubbed by some as a young JFK. Finally, Ablack will play Joe, the owner of the local farm to table restaurant.

Related Reese Witherspoon's Sci-Fi Project 'Pyros' Lands at Netflix 'Orange Is the New Black' Creator Jenji Kohan and Star Uzo Aduba Bid Farewell

The series hails from writer-creator Sarah Lampert, and has “Being Mary Jane” and “Criminal Minds” producer Debra J. Fisher in place to showrun and exec produce. Anya Adams, who has recently helmed episodes of “Bless This Mess” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” will direct the first two episodes. Other EPs on the project include Adams, Jeff Tahler of Madica Productions, Jenny Daly of Critical Content, Daniel March of Dynamic Television, and Holly Hines. Elena Blekhter is on board as a co-EP.

Lampert wrote the script while working as the manager of development at Sunshine Sachs subsidiary Madica Productions. Madica then brought it to Critical Content as part of their first look deal with there, before the project was eventually presented to Dynamic Television who pitched it to Netflix.

“Ginny & Georgia” is slated to launch on the streamer in 2020.