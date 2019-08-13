×

Netflix Orders YA Series ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ Sets Cast

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix is continuing its push into the YA space.

The streamer has issued a 10-episode series order for “Ginny & Georgia,” which is described as a “mother-daughter coming of age series.” Newcomer Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howy (“The Passage”) will play the titular daughter and mother respectively.

“Ginny & Georgia” centers around Ginny Miller, an angsty fifteen-year-old who often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests.

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter and Raymond Ablack.

La Torraca will play Austin, Ginny’s sweet, perpetually unkempt younger son. Robertson will play Ellen, a working mom who is more grounded than her preppy upscale neighbors. Mallard will play Marcus, the edgy bad boy across the street. Waisglass will play Maxine, a cool, popular, smart girl who has a huge crush on Georgia. Porter will play Mayor Paul Randolph, who has been dubbed by some as a young JFK. Finally, Ablack will play Joe, the owner of the local farm to table restaurant.

Related

The series hails from writer-creator Sarah Lampert, and has “Being Mary Jane” and “Criminal Minds” producer Debra J. Fisher in place to showrun and exec produce. Anya Adams, who has recently helmed episodes of “Bless This Mess” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” will direct the first two episodes. Other EPs on the project include Adams, Jeff Tahler of Madica Productions, Jenny Daly of Critical Content, Daniel March of Dynamic Television, and Holly Hines. Elena Blekhter is on board as a co-EP.

Lampert wrote the script while working as the manager of development at Sunshine Sachs subsidiary Madica Productions.  Madica then brought it to Critical Content as part of their first look deal with there, before the project was eventually presented to Dynamic Television who pitched it to Netflix.

“Ginny & Georgia” is slated to launch on the streamer in 2020.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Netflix Orders YA Series 'Ginny &

    Netflix Orders YA Series 'Ginny & Georgia,' Sets Cast

    Netflix is continuing its push into the YA space. The streamer has issued a 10-episode series order for “Ginny & Georgia,” which is described as a “mother-daughter coming of age series.” Newcomer Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howy (“The Passage”) will play the titular daughter and mother respectively. “Ginny & Georgia” centers around Ginny Miller, an [...]

  • 'SpongeBob,' 'Star Trek' and More Franchises

    From 'Star Trek' to 'SpongeBob,' Here's All the Content in Play For CBS-Viacom Merger

    Hollywood’s landscape has changed dramatically since Viacom and CBS were last married in 2005. Now that the two media giants seek a Wall Street reunion, there are endless possibilities for the future of its shared content pie. Huge action franchises like “Mission: Impossible” and “Transformers” from Paramount Pictures could explore new origin stories or exploit [...]

  • CBS, Viacom Reach Long-Awaited Merger Agreement

    CBS, Viacom Reach Long-Awaited Merger Agreement to Reunite

    After days of marathon negotiating sessions, CBS Corp. has reached an agreement to acquire Viacom, marking the latest twist in the saga of the media giants first brought together by Sumner Redstone in 1999. The enlarged company will take taken on the moniker ViacomCBS Inc. The all-stock deal values Viacom at right around its current market [...]

  • Scott Herbst Jocelyn Sabo

    Lionsgate TV Ups Scott Herbst to Scripted Development Head, Jocelyn Sabo to Senior VP, TV

    Lionsgate has promoted two of its executives, naming Scott Herbst as its new head of scripted development for Lionsgate Television Group and Jocelyn Sabo as senior vice president of television. Herbst, who will continue to report to Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs, will be charged with the development of Lionsgate scripted series across broadcast, cable [...]

  • Shawn Mendes, Camila CabelloShawn Mendes and

    Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, More Join VMAs Lineup

    The 2019 VMAs performer lineup is coming together with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and J Balvin joining Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Rosalia, MTV announced today. Many of the performers also stand a chance to take home a Moonman at the show this year. Fresh off a trip to the Grammys, [...]

  • How 'King Lear' and 'Brexit' Update

    How 'King Lear' and 'Brexit' Update Shakespearean Stories

    Shakespeare’s plays were some of the first pieces of writing committed to film, and if this year’s TV movie Emmy nominees are anything by which to judge, the Bard’s messages and themes are still just as relevant today. With Amazon Prime Video’s “King Lear,” director Richard Eyre, who has been staging Shakespeare plays in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad