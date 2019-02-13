×
Netflix to Unveil New German, Norwegian Original Series at Berlin (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is set to unveil three new genre-spanning original series in Berlin on Wednesday.

The U.S. streaming giant’s latest slate includes showrunner-director Christian Ditter’s fast-paced German thriller “Biohackers” and Norwegian horror series “Bloodride,” from writer-director Kjetil Indregard (“Maniac”).

Netflix will also officially announce “Unorthodox” from “Deutschland 83” showrunner Anna Winger, which Variety reported Tuesday.

Produced by Uli Putz and Jakob Claussen of Munich-based Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion, “Biohackers” follows medical student Mia, who discovers the use of highly advanced bio-hacking technology in her university town. When a groundbreaking discovery falls into the wrong hands, she has to decide which side she is on and how far she is willing to go to find out the truth.

“Bloodride,” produced by Oslo-based Monster Scripted, is described as a tongue-in-cheek horror anthology series, with six stories set in their own realistic yet strange universes.  Atle Knudsen developed the project together with Indregard. Both Geir Henning Hopland and Knudsen will be directing.

“These three exciting projects all stand for Netflix’s commitment to the European market and deliver original and locally grounded stories that can touch audiences worldwide,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix vice president of international originals Europe, Turkey and Africa.

Luegenbiehl is expected to present the three new series on Wednesday at a roundtable discussion at the Berlinale Drama Series Days.

Ditter, whose credits include the 2016 U.S. comedy “How to Be Single,” said of “Biohackers,”: “I’ve always loved the magic of stories that pit ordinary people against truly extraordinary circumstance. I’m excited to partner with Netflix to combine exciting visual storytelling with truthful, multi-layered characters rising to the challenges of the spectacle unfolding around them.”

Monster Scripted CEO Håkon Briseid added: “Monster strongly believes in the strength of local perspective through homegrown stories from passionate talents. ‘Bloodride’ is just such a project, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to produce this unique Norwegian-language series for audiences around the world as a true Netflix Original.”

“Bloodride” marks Netflix’s second original Norwegian series after the recently announced “Ragnarok,” a six-part coming-of-age drama set against increasingly severe climate changes, from Danish writer Adam Price (“Borgen”).

While the Indregard-directed Norwegian series “Maniac” was not itself a Netflix original series, it went on to inspire the streaming service’s original show of the same name starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

“Unorthodox,” produced by Winger’s new Berlin-based Studio Airlift and Henning Kamm of Real Film Berlin, is based on Deborah Feldman’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name about a young woman who abandons ultra-Orthodox Jewish life in New York for personal freedom in Berlin, only to see her past soon catch up with her.

“I am thrilled to be working with Netflix on ‘Unorthodox,’ inspired by Deborah Feldman’s journey of self-discovery,” Winger said. “At a time when women’s rights are being challenged the world over, Feldman’s story resonates far and wide. It is a privilege for us, at Studio Airlift, to collaborate with an incredible team of Berlin-based artists and bring this story to screens everywhere.”

