×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Umbrella Academy’ Producers Dark Horse Entertainment

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Umbrella Academy review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has closed a first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. Under the new deal, the company will give Netflix a first look at its IP for both film and TV with Dark Horse’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Paul Schwake signed on to produce.

“We are very excited about this new arrangement with the talented people at Netflix,” said Richardson, Dark Horse Entertainment’s President and Founder. “We have strong creative relationships as well as a large content library to work with and, as we have seen with our recent projects, Netflix is the perfect partner to bring our stories to fans around the world.”

The two companies previously collaborated on the action-comedy series “The Umbrella Academy,” which Netflix recently touted on an earnings call for its viewership. The streaming giant recently renewed the series for a second season, as well as Jonas Åkerlund’s feature film “Polar.”

Related

“Following the success of The Umbrella Academy, we’re excited to extend our relationship with Dark Horse Comics,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes — branching into horror, fantasy and family entertainment — that we think our members will love.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Power Season 5

    'Power' to End With Season 6 on Starz

    The hit Starz series “Power” is coming to an end. The upcoming sixth season of the series, which is set to debut on Aug. 25, will be the drama’s last. Series creator and co-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp teased that new shows set in the “Power” universe are in the works. “We will follow some of [...]

  • HBO Shot 'Chernobyl' Miniseries Inside Lithuania

    Inside HBO's 'Chernobyl' Shoot in Real-Life Decommissioned Nuclear Plant

    HBO’s “Chernobyl,” a five-part miniseries that debuted May 6, dramatizes the true story of the 1986 nuclear accident that was one of the worst human-made disasters of all time. Though the event is no secret, press coverage in the months and years that followed painted broad strokes and sweeping statements. The miniseries offers viewers a [...]

  • Jordan Klepper Remote Controlled Podcast

    Jordan Klepper on Getting Arrested, Asking Hillary Clinton to Read from the Mueller Report

    Jordan Klepper is used to playing either the correspondent with “distanced irony” on “The Daily Show,” or the “satirical bad guy” on “The Opposition.” But for his new self-titled Comedy Central show, Klepper decided to do away with personas. In this new series, Klepper follows a pro-gun control organization in Texas in one episode, while [...]

  • Africa Distributors Push Prestige TV Projects

    Africa Poised to Break Out as Distributors Mine Prestige TV Projects for Global Markets

    When South African writer-director Gareth Crocker was developing “Shadow,” a series about an ex-cop with superpowers who fights crime in Johannesburg’s underworld, he took the unusual and risky approach of bypassing local broadcasters to get the project made.  The show’s executive producers wanted to keep the rights to a series they thought had global potential. “We [...]

  • Paget Brewster

    'Harvey Birdman' Spinoff 'Birdgirl' With Paget Brewster Set at Adult Swim

    The world of Harvey Birdman is expanding. Adult Swim has given a series order to “Birdgirl,” a spinoff of “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law” with Paget Brewster set to lend her voice to the title character. Brewster previously voiced Birdgirl in the original series as well as the recent special “Harvey Birdman, Attorney General,” which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad