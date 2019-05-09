Netflix Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Umbrella Academy’ Producers Dark Horse Entertainment

Netflix has closed a first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. Under the new deal, the company will give Netflix a first look at its IP for both film and TV with Dark Horse’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Paul Schwake signed on to produce.

“We are very excited about this new arrangement with the talented people at Netflix,” said Richardson, Dark Horse Entertainment’s President and Founder. “We have strong creative relationships as well as a large content library to work with and, as we have seen with our recent projects, Netflix is the perfect partner to bring our stories to fans around the world.”

The two companies previously collaborated on the action-comedy series “The Umbrella Academy,” which Netflix recently touted on an earnings call for its viewership. The streaming giant recently renewed the series for a second season, as well as Jonas Åkerlund’s feature film “Polar.”

“Following the success of The Umbrella Academy, we’re excited to extend our relationship with Dark Horse Comics,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes — branching into horror, fantasy and family entertainment — that we think our members will love.”