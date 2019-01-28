×
Netflix Orders ‘The Stranger’ With Richard Armitage in New Harlan Coben Series

Richard Armitage
CREDIT: F Batier/Anonymous Content/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“The Hobbit” actor Richard Armitage will star in “The Stranger,” Netflix’s latest series in collaboration with bestselling author Harlan Coben.

The eight-part thriller, produced by the same team that did previous Netflix Coben series “Safe,” starring Michael C. Hall, and “The Five,” goes into production in March. Coben will executive produce the series along with Danny Brocklehurst, who will serve as lead writer, and Nicola Shindler, the CEO of Studiocanal-owned production company Red. The director has not been named.

Armitage will play Adam Price, a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a larger world of conspiracy and danger.

Armitage, who also starred in “Berlin Station,” can currently be seen in “The Lodge,” directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, which will screen at Sundance.

Larry Tanz, Netflix’s vice president of content acquisition, called “The Stranger” a “riveting rollercoaster of a novel.”

Brocklehurst said: “It’s fantastic to reunite with Netflix, Harlan and Red for another complex, emotional thriller. Richard Armitage is perfect for the role of Adam, and I can’t wait to bring our binge-able new drama to life.”

Richard Fee will also executive produce the series. Madonna Baptiste will serve as series producer.

    "The Hobbit" actor Richard Armitage will star in "The Stranger," Netflix's latest series in collaboration with bestselling author Harlan Coben. The eight-part thriller, produced by the same team that did previous Netflix Coben series "Safe," starring Michael C. Hall, and "The Five," goes into production in March. Coben will executive produce the series along with

