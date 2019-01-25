‘The Crown’ Producers Making Psychological Thriller ‘Behind Her Eyes’ for Netflix

The producers of “The Crown” are adapting Sarah Pinborough’s bestselling psychological thriller “Behind Her Eyes” for Netflix.

Left Bank Pictures and its parent company Sony Pictures Television will make the series for the streamer. It will play as a 6-part limited series and shoot in the U.K. later this year.

Pinborough’s book was published by Harper Collins in 2017. The story follows Louise, a single mom with a son and a part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office. She begins an affair with her boss and strikes up an unlikely friendship with his wife. A dark, psychological tale of suspense follows, as Louise becomes caught in a dangerous web of secrets.

Steve Lightfoot (“The Punisher”) is writing with Angela LaManna (“Hannibal”). Lightfoot is exec-producing. Eliza Mellor (“Poldark”) will produce.

Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries and Jessica Burdett will exec produce for Left Bank, which is one of the most successful drama producers based in the U.K. It is currently in production on season 3 of “The Crown” for Netflix with a wholesale cast refresh. Season 4 is also confirmed and production is set to follow.

The production company is also making “White Lines” for Netflix with “La Casa de Papel’s” Alex Pina writing and and serving as showrunner.