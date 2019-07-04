×

Netflix Picks Up U.K.-Produced Supernatural Teen Thriller 'The A List'

“The A List” are set for Netflix in the U.S. and around the world after the streamer picked up the U.K.-produced teen drama.

The supernatural thriller series is set in what appears to be an idyllic island summer camp. Mia, played by Lisa Ambalavner, arrives there expecting the holiday of a lifetime, but the trip turns into a twisted nightmare with the arrival of the mysterious Amber (Ellie Duckles).

Kindle Entertainment produced the 13-part series, which bowed on the iPlayer, the catchup and on-demand service of U.K. pubcaster the BBC. It was written by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier (“Doctor Who”), and executive produced by Kindle’s Anne Brogan (“Hank Zipzer”).

Kindle is backed by Lionsgate, which distributes “The A List” and did the Netflix deal. The streamer has it everywhere except the U.K.

“’The A List is an intense and powerfully addictive drama for teen audiences everywhere,” Brogan said. “Dan and Nina have created a dark and compelling world brought to life by incredible performances from the show’s incredible young cast. We’re thrilled that Netflix is introducing this haunting psychodrama to a global audience.”

Teen-skewing drama has fared well on Netflix and the “The Kissing Booth” was a breakout hit for the streamer.

