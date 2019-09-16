×
Netflix Lands Streaming Rights to ‘Seinfeld’

Netflix yada yada yada “Seinfeld.”

Variety has confirmed that the streaming giant has landed the global streaming rights to all 180 episodes the genre-defining sitcom. The deal was struck with Sony Pictures Television, which controls the distribution rights to the NBC series. It is a five-year deal which is set to begin in 2021.

“’Seinfeld’ is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show,” said Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television. “Now, 30 years after its premiere, ‘Seinfeld’ remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

Hulu currently controls the domestic streaming rights to “Seinfeld,” with that deal set to expire in 2021. Amazon distributes the series internationally. When the Hulu deal was first reported in 2015, it was estimated the streamer was paying roughly $875,000 per episode for the series, or $160 million annually.

“Seinfeld” represents a major get for Netflix, with the streamer set to lose large parts of its library content in the coming years as more media conglomerates begin launching their own standalone streaming services. The NBCUniversal streaming service is set to take over streaming rights to “The Office,” consistently one of the most popular shows on Netflix, beginning in 2021. Meanwhile, WarnerMedia will become the exclusive streaming home to “Friends” upon the launch of HBO Max. Disney will also pull their content off of Netflix when they launch Disney Plus in November.

The LA Times first reported the “Seinfeld”-Netflix deal.

  

    

    

