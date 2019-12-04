Netflix Releases ‘Locke and Key’ Premiere Date, Key Art

Netflix has set Feb. 7 as the launch date for “Locke and Key,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

The 10-episode first season, which is an adaptation of the bestselling graphic novels of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics, follows the three Locke siblings (played by Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones) and their mother (Darby Stanchfield) who move into the mysterious Keyhouse after the murder of their father and husband, respectively. In Keyhouse, they discover magical keys that may be connected to the mystery of their father’s death.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill co-showrun the small screen version of the coming-of-age mystery about love, loss and the unshakable bonds that define family. They executive produce alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5 and the aforementioned Hill.

The series also stars Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck and Coby Bird.

Prior to landing at Netflix, “Locke and Key” had an approximate eight-year adaptation attempt journey. Originally developed as a pilot at Fox, versions of the story were also worked on by Universal (which nabbed the rights for a feature film adaptation) and Hulu. After Hulu passed on the pilot it had ordered, Netflix redeveloped the show with new scripts and performers.

Take a look at the key art for “Locke and Key” below: