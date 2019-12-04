×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Releases ‘Locke and Key’ Premiere Date, Key Art

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has set Feb. 7 as the launch date for “Locke and Key,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

The 10-episode first season, which is an adaptation of the bestselling graphic novels of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics, follows the three Locke siblings (played by Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones) and their mother (Darby Stanchfield) who move into the mysterious Keyhouse after the murder of their father and husband, respectively. In Keyhouse, they discover magical keys that may be connected to the mystery of their father’s death.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill co-showrun the small screen version of the coming-of-age mystery about love, loss and the unshakable bonds that define family. They executive produce alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5 and the aforementioned Hill.

The series also stars Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck and Coby Bird.

Prior to landing at Netflix, “Locke and Key” had an approximate eight-year adaptation attempt journey. Originally developed as a pilot at Fox, versions of the story were also worked on by Universal (which nabbed the rights for a feature film adaptation) and Hulu. After Hulu passed on the pilot it had ordered, Netflix redeveloped the show with new scripts and performers.

Take a look at the key art for “Locke and Key” below:

More TV

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett Says Drama Needs to Be ‘Challenging and Impolite and Provocative’

    In London on Wednesday to talk about her upcoming scripted series, “Stateless,” Cate Blanchett implored drama producers to be impolite, provocative and to make shows that start meaningful conversations. “I love zombies, I love vampires,” the two-time Oscar-winner said. “But we’re living in a time when the political system, which is meant to deal with [...]

  • Hollywood Dreams PYPO

    PYPO Tries Twist on Branded Content With Frederick's of Hollywood

    Producer-director Stephanie Laing aims to put a modern twist on branded content by teaming with an iconic lingerie maker to generate a showcase for fresh female talent. Laing has partnered with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Frederick’s of Hollywood, to produce a short-form “comedy-action miniseries” revolving around five women who pursue their dreams in the [...]

  • NBCUniversal Peacock

    NBCUniversal to Unveil Peacock Streaming Strategy at Investor Meeting

    Comcast and NBCUniversal are promising a deeper dive on Peacock, their entry into the streaming-video wars, at a presentation set for next month. The company announced it will host an investor meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, starting at 4 p.m. ET to discuss NBCU’s plans for the forthcoming Peacock streaming service, “including the overarching [...]

  • Tituss BurgessUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Conversation with

    Tituss Burgess Working on Music Contest Show for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S. actor and singer Tituss Burgess is working a music contest show for Netflix, which has been shooting near London and is being made by U.K. indie Hello Dolly. Multi-talented Burgess has a string of on-screen credits, including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the Netflix comedy series in which he plays Titus Andromedon. He has also appeared [...]

  • Don Mischer poses in the press

    Don Mischer Tapped for Lifetime Achievement Award From ICG Publicists

    Don Mischer has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists. He will be honored at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 7. “Having spent the early years of my career working in live event television, the name Don Mischer is legendary to me. I [...]

  • The Missing - Israeli Drama

    Hit Israeli YA Drama ‘The Missing’ to Be Remade in India

    Global content creation and distribution company ADD Content has inked a deal with India’s Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian remake of the hit Israeli young-adult drama “The Missing.” The original series, created by Yaron Arazi and produced by ADD Content, has had three hit seasons on Nickelodeon Hot in Israel and has been commissioned [...]

  • Shekhar Kapur

    Michael Hirst Signs on to Write Endemol Shine's 'Ibis Trilogy'

    Top screenwriter, Michael Hirst (“The Vikings,” “The Tudors”) has been appointed to draft the screenplay for “The Ibis Trilogy” a series adaptation that depicts the lives of vividly-drawn characters against the backdrop of the narcotics trade between Britain, India and China and including the “Opium Wars.” The move reunites Hirst with “Elizabeth” director Shekhar Kapur, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad