Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd Join Netflix Adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca’

Sam Riley and Ben Crompton also sign on

Keeley Hawes'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 04 Apr 2019THE QUEEN OF DRAMA: LINE OF DUTY, BODYGUARD AND THE DURRELLS STAR KEELEY HAWESShe met an explosive end in 'Bodyguard' as Home Secretary Julia Montague, and now Keeley Hawes is about to say goodbye to another role as the final series of 'The Durrells' begins.
CREDIT: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Working Title has rounded out the casting for “Rebecca,” its Ben Wheatley-helmed adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s classic novel for Netflix.

Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley and Ben Crompton will all star in the gothic thriller. They join the previously announced cast of the film, including Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, and Armie Hammer.

The screenplay for the adaptation, which was first published in 1938, hails from Jane Goldman (“Kick-Ass”). Filming gets underway next week, and will take place in the U.K. and France.

The Netflix original will recount the story of a newly married young woman who, on arriving at her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Working Title’s Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park are producing. Their film and TV production company is backed by NBCUniversal.

Hawes is coming off the success of hit U.K.-produced series “Bodyguard,” which aired on the BBC in Britain and on Netflix in the U.S. and international markets. Dowd’s recent credits include “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Riley has been in “Free Fire,” and Crompton in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Hawes is repped by Troika and LINK Entertainment, Riley by WME and Tavistock Wood, and Dowd by Innovative and Principal Entertainment.

