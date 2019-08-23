Netflix Orders Comedy Series ‘Brews Brothers’ from Schaffer Brothers

Netflix has put in an eight-episode order of “Brews Brothers,” a comedy series from creative sibling team Greg and Jeff Schaffer.

The show follows estranged brothers Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, who wind up running a brewery together. According to Netflix, each is a “beer genius,” “but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities. A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other. These two don’t even make a full person.”

Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle will play Wilhelm and Adam, respectively. Carmen Flood has been tapped to play Sarah, while Margques Ray will play Chuy.

Greg Schaffer of “That 70’s Show,” “Notes From the Underbelly” and “Lab Rats” will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Jeff Schaffer of “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The League” will executive produce alongside Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn.