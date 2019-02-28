Netflix Orders ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Reboot

Netflix has put out a straight-to-series order for live-action dramedy “The Baby-Sitters Club,” based on the iconic Ann M. Martin book series, Variety has learned.

The books were previously adapted for TV in 1990 for a one season run on HBO, and Netflix says the new show will be a contemporary take on the original books.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” centers around four characters, Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer, who will all return to the small-town setting of Stoneybrook, Connecticut for the Netflix adaptation. Martin’s series, first published in 1986, has over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies sold to date.