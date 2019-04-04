You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders Adult Animated Series ‘Q-Force’ From Mike Schur, Gabe Liedman

Will Thorne

Michael Schur Gabe Liedman
Netflix is adding another adult animated series to its growing slate, Variety has learned.

The streamer has put out a series order for “Q-Force,”  a half-hour animated comedy from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer-producer Gabe Liedman.

“Q-Force” centers around a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ super-spies. Constantly underestimated by their colleagues, the members of Q-Force have to prove themselves time and again as they embark on extraordinary professional and personal adventures.

Liedman will showrun and executive produce the series, with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Good Place” creator Mike Schur also on board as an executive producer.

Liedman’s other writing credits include “Broad City,” Hulu’s “PEN15,” and the “Kroll Show.” He also had a stint as a supervising producer on “Transparent.”

“Will & Grace” actor Sean Hayes will serve as an EP on “Q-Force,” alongside Todd Milliner and David Miner.

Schur recently renewed his overall deal at Universal Television, which is one of several companies producing the new show. The 10-episode series also hails from Hazy Mills, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“Q-Force” is the latest in a string of adult animated series to be added to Netflix’s slate, which already includes “Big Mouth,” “Disenchantment,” “F is for Family,” and “Hoops.”

