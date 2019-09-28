What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2019

×
Dolemite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

October marks the beginning of fall and winter festivities, and Netflix does not want to be left out. The online streamer is prepping for Halloween, releasing family-friendly content such as “Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween” on Oct. 4 and “The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” on Oct. 8. On Oct. 11, Netflix releases “Haunted: Season 2,” starring Jason Hawkins and Victoria Hogan, along with the feature-length film “Fractured,” starring Sam Worthington and Lily Rabe. The Netflix originals will join the horror classic “Scream 2,” which releases Oct. 1.

Two films that received lots of buzz at the Toronto Film Festival will also release in October. Steven Soderbergh’s film “The Laundromat,” starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, starts streaming Oct. 18, seven days before “Dolemite Is My Name,” Eddie Murphy’s onscreen portrayal of comedian Rudy Ray Moore. This film releases Oct. 25.

Oct. 1

93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold &amp; Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out

Oct. 2

Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle / Solteras
Rotten: Season 2

Oct. 4

Peaky Blinders: Series 5
Big Mouth: Season 3

Oct. 3

Seis Manos

Oct. 4

Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Oct. 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Oct. 7

Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner

Oct. 8

Dean Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Oct. 9

After
Rhythm + Flow

Oct. 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell

Oct. 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La Influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
The Forest of Love
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

Oct. 12

Banlieusards

Oct. 18

The Yard / Avlu
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
Living with Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Toon: Season 1
Toon: Season 2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts

Oct. 19

Men in Black

Oct. 21

Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire

Oct. 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Oct. 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Dancing with the Birds
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Oct. 24

Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak

Oct. 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
It Takes a Lunatic
Monzon
Nailed It! France
Nailed It! Spain
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Oct. 28

A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Oct. 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

Oct. 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Oct. 31

Kengan Ashura: Part II
Nowhere Man
Raging Bull

