Netflix’s Lisa Nishimura Named Indie Film, Documentary Features Head

CREDIT: Courtesy Brandon Riegg, Lisa Nishimura

In the wake of Bela Bajaria’s recent move to lead Netflix’s international non-English original TV series, the online streamer is shuffling its leadership team to more clearly distinguish between development of its English and non-English language content.

As a result, Netflix has elevated Lisa Nishimura to vice president of independent film and documentary features, a shift from her prior post as VP of original documentary and comedy programming. She will now oversee independent film, English and non-English documentary features, documentary shorts and limited documentary series such as “Wild Wild Country” and “Our Planet.” Several comedy and documentary series that she was developing will be grandfathered into her project slate.

“Lisa blazed a trail within Netflix building our documentary and comedy initiatives, and we’re so lucky to have her expand her role into indie films,” said Netflix’s VP of original film, Scott Stuber, in a statement. “Lisa joins Matt Brodlie and Ian Bricke, who have built our indie film business over the last several years. Together they will continue to deepen our talent relationships and give diverse and unique storytellers a home to share their films.  I’m looking forward to working alongside Lisa, Tendo Nagenda and David Kosse as we grow our film studio.”

Nishimura will now report to Stuber; previously, she had reported to VP of original series Cindy Holland. The shuffle means that all feature film is now under Stuber’s purview, while Holland now oversees all English-language TV series, including unscripted, scripted and comedy.

“Lisa’s impeccable vision, taste and style have shaped our original documentary and stand-up comedy initiatives from the beginning, and I know she will continue to flourish in her new role,” said Holland.

With Nishimura at the helm in indie film and documentary, VP of unscripted originals Brandon Riegg is now taking on an expanded role at Netflix, overseeing the comedy teams led by Robbie Praw on the stand-up side and Ben Cavey in unscripted comedy. All ongoing documentary series will be handled by Riegg’s team, including shows such as “Chef’s Table.” Riegg and unscripted series are now under Holland’s watch.

“I look forward to supporting Brandon and his team as he brings enthusiasm and proven talent to this expanded role, and as they chart the future of non-fiction English language programming for Netflix,” said Holland.

